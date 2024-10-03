Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actress Roberta Taylor was best known for her role as Irene Raymond in BBC’s EastEnders and featured in the soap from 1997 to 2000.

EastEnders legend Roberta Taylor passed away in July of this year and according to an an obituary published in The Guardian, “a dedicated smoker, Taylor suffered from emphysema, and a fall two months ago agitated her underlying ill health with pneumonia, an infection she could not overcome.”

As well as starring in EastEnders, Roberta Taylor had a long theatrical career and also played the role of Gina Gold in The Bill. Her last big TV role was as the theatrical costumier, Gloria Fonteyn in the comedy Shakespeare & Hathaway, which also starred Jo Joyner as Luella Shakespeare.

It has now been revealed how much Roberta Taylor left in her will. Her estate was valued at £945,145, she stated that her son Elliot from her first marriage should have her jewellery and her Cartier watch whilst the rest of the estate would go to her husband, actor Peter Guinness.

After divorcing her first husband in 1975, Roberta Taylor first lived in London’s Pimlico before moving to Vauxhall. She wed Peter Guinness in 1996.

When Roberta Taylor passed away, tributes poured in for the former EastEnders star. On X, one fan said: “Rest in peace Roberta Taylor. A brilliant actress and class act who made a real mark on the square in just three years,” whilst another said: “R.I.P, Roberta Taylor, who portrayed the iconic Gina Gold in the Bill, a character always held close to my heart as she reminded me so much of my Nan- tough + uncompromising but with a keen sense of justice. Taylor played the role beautifully.”