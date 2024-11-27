The EastEnders actress teases fans that she could return to the soap sooner than you think.

Shona McGarty left EastEnders for good in May 2024 after first appearing in the soap as Whitney Dean back in 2008. However, the actress, 33, has teased fans she could return to the BBC One soap to help save adoptive mother Bianca Jackson.

Shona McGarty has suggested she could return to 'EastEnders' to "rescue" Bianca and Sonia Fowler from killer Reiss Colwell. The actress' character Whitney Dean - which she first played on the BBC One soap in 2008 - departed Walford on a bus for Wakefield in her final episode in May, after 16 years on the show, but she has hinted she could make a comeback to save her stepmother Bianca from her stepsister Sonia's dangerous fiancé.

Reiss got his pregnant partner Sonia locked up in prison after framing her for killing his wife, when he in fact murdered her by smothering her with a pillow in her hospital bed because he couldn't afford her medical bills and needed cash to pay for his and Sonia's IVF treatment.

EastEnders major format change and Whitney Dean | BBC/Jack Barnes/Matt Burlem

Bianca returns to try and get to the bottom of it all as she had her suspicions about Reiss from the start, and Shona believes Whitney would be able to get her out of prison.

She told The Sun of a potential return to Albert Square: "I left on the bus and not under it, so for that I'm really grateful. I would absolutely go back to EastEnders - it's 16 years of creating a family, I grew up on that show. I've got a really good relationship with EastEnders, the doors open but at the moment not yet.”

With the soap's 40th anniversary next year, which will see a live episode air to mark the milestone in February, Shona hinted at returning. She said: “I wouldn't say no to [going back for EastEnders' 40th anniversary], I definitely would because I would do anything to celebrate EastEnders.”

Shona is aware of the current story line and said: "I haven't had a lot of time, so I can't sit down and watch it all the time, but it comes up in different social media apps and I catch up that way.

“I saw Reiss had murdered his wife with a pillow, when I left he was nice. It shows you how quick things can change in that show. It's mad, poor Bianca, I feel as Whitney I should go and rescue her. Whitney would get her out."

Whitney left behind her partner Zach Hudson after they split after he cheated on her with Lauren Branning, and Shona sees the pair dating. Lauren has recently found out she is pregnant and has told Peter Beale he is the father, but viewers have their suspicions that he might not be the dad.

She added: “As a viewer I want Zach to find happiness, I can imagine Lauren and Zach getting together. I don't know what's going to happen.”

