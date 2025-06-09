EastEnders fans are being warned that they will not be able to catch the latest episode of the BBC soap tonight.

The BBC soap, which recently cleaned-up at the British Soap Awards, has been bumped in the schedule on BBC One on Monday, June 9. The latest episode also isn’t available on BBC iPlayer as part of the early release schedule.

Fans have been left disappointed by the switch-up that will see them forced to wait for EastEnders’ return to screen. It comes as Kat and Alfie gear up for their third time down the aisle, with fans eager to see if the couple finally tie the knot.

EastEnders fans are being warned that they won't be able to catch the BBC soap in its regular spot tonight. | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Instead, the BBC is carrying live coverage of Belgium v Wales World Cup 2026 qualifier match on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7.30pm for a 7.45pm kick-off. The match will also be shown on S4C at the same time.

As a result, EastEnders will not be back on screens until Tuesday, June 10. The soap will resume in its usual slot at 7.30pm on BBC One, and the early release episode will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am for those who can’t wait until the evening.

The schedule change-up for EastEnders comes after star Jamie Borthwick was suspended by the BBC after using a slur for disabled people while taking part in Strictly Come Dancing last year. The actor, who plays Jay Brown on the soap, is accused of having used the offensive language while the Strictly cast were in Blackpool for the famous Blackpool week.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “This language is entirely unacceptable and in no way reflects the values or standards we hold and expect at the BBC. We have robust processes in place for this.”