Walse face off against Belgium this evening (June 9) in the team’s continuing campaign to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Dragons are in Brussels this evening to continue their pursuit of a spot in the World Cup 2026 group stages. They come up against the eighth-highest ranked team in the world, with stars such as Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku set to feature after their disappointing 1-1 draw with North Macedonia on Friday (June 6).

Wales most recently triumphed with a comfortable 3-0 win over Liechtenstein in Cardiff last week. Goals in the match came from Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore, putting the country top of Group J and in a great position to proceed through to the World Cup in The USA next year.

Wales face Belgium in Brussels in a qualifier for the FIFA World Cup 2026. | Getty Images

Fans will be eagerly watching to see if Craig Bellamy’s men can topple Belgium and as the gaffer hopes to continue his unbeaten streak that has seen him avoid defeat in his first nine games. Bellamy, who picked up 78 caps for his country during his playing career, has vowed that his team will go on the attack tonight in search of three points.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in to Belgium v Wales World Cup 2026 Qualifier.

What channel is Belgium v Wales on?

Live coverage of the match will be broadcast on BBC One, S4C and BBC iPlayer with a special Match of the Day programme. You will also be able to tune into the BBC’s live coverage on the BBC Sport app and website.

BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru will also be bringing radio coverage for those who want to listen to the match. Radio coverage will begin from 7pm this evening.

Match of the Day will being its live coverage on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7.30pm. The match will kick-off at 7.45pm with 15 minutes of build-up before the whistle.