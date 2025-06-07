Andorra v England TV: What time is World Cup qualifier? Which channel is it on? Who is the commentator?
This afternoon’s tie in Andorra is new coach Thomas Tuchel’s third game in charge, and his first away match, after overseeing a 2-0 win over Albania and a 3-0 victory over Latvia during the March international break.
While the record looks fairly healthy, with no goals conceded, neither game was thrilling and England fans, while grateful for solidity, will be hoping for a few more sparks in today’s qualifier. Whether they will see it - as players are no doubt exhausted after a long season - is a different matter.
Is Andorra v England on TV?
Yes, Andorra v England will be shown on a terrestrial channel. It will be live on ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service.
What time is Andorra v England?
Andorra v England is a late afternoon kick-off, starting at 5pm.
What time does the TV coverage start of Andorra v England?
The coverage on ITV will begin at 4.15pm today (June 7), and is due to finish at 7.20pm.
Who is the presenter and pundits?
ITV have scheduled regular anchor Mark Pougatch for Andorra v England. With him in the studio will be former England international Karen Carney and plain-speaking former Ireland and Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, who may be looking forward to getting stuck into England.
Like in recent England international’s ITV’s commentary team for the match will be Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.