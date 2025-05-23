Ivan Toney has earned a recall to the England squad for forthcoming games against Andorra and Senegal.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

has not represented his country since Euro 2024 following his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli last summer. But boss Thomas Tuchel has handed him a lifeline after he scored 29 goals in 43 games for the Saudi Pro League champions.

The former Brentford striker is in the 26-man group for the World Cup qualifier against Andorra on June 7, followed by a friendly against Senegal at the City Ground three days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea defender Chalobah is also part of the squad after receiving his first call-up following a successful season for his club. The 25-year-old, born in Sierra Leone but who has represented England all the way from under-16 level, has played 32 times this season for the Blues as they chase Champions League qualification and Conference League glory.

There is no place for Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, who recently opened up about his mental health. Foden has struggled for form this season after an amazing campaign last year and revealed his mental state has suffered.

It is an otherwise strong squad selected by Tuchel for his second camp in the job. Jude Bellingham is included, despite reports in Spain that he is set for surgery on a troublesome shoulder problem after the Club World Cup later in the summer.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins earns a recall after injury ruled him out of the March games - but teammate Marcus Rashford is not involved after he failed to overcome a hamstring problem in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrod Bowen has also been left out of the squad, despite a sensational run of form recently for West Ham.

Here is the full squad for England’s upcoming games:

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford

Defenders

Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn, Kyle Walker, Myles Lewis-Skelly

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Conor Gallagher, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers

Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Harry Kane