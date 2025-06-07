BRAGA, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 28: Referee Igor Pajac during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between SC Braga and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Estadio Municipal de Braga on November 28, 2024 in Braga, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The refereeing team for this evening’s game between Andorra and England has been revealed.

The Group K World Cup qualifier is being held at the RCDE stadium in Barcelona, the home of La Liga side Espanyol.

And Fifa have confirmed who will be refereeing the game - a team of Croatians.

Who is the referee for England v Andorra?

The man in the middle is Croatian Igor Pajac. He’s 39, and has been a ref in the top flight of Croatian football since 2015.

As well as a regular in domestic games, he has also taken charge of European and international matches for several years, and has appeared in the Nations League and the Europa League, as well as reffing Europa League and Champions League qualifiers.

Have I seen Igor Pajac before?

Hungarian fans light flares during the UEFA Europa League football match between Ferencvarosi TC and Tottenham Hotspur in Budapest on October 3, 2024. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Yes, you may well have done. If you are a Tottenham fan, his face may well ring a bell after an unusual situation earlier this season. Pajac took charge at Spurs’ Europa League tie at Ferencvaros in October. Spurs eventually ran out 2-1 winners - but only after a break in play called because smoke flares hurled on to the pitch, in Pajac’s opinion, made it too hard for the players to see each other. The smoke quickly cleared and the game resumed.

It was in the 49th minute when Pajac made the call - Spurs were leading 1-0 at the time from Pape Sarr, and Brennan Johnson would score a second before the Budapest side struck in the last minute.

And if you watch a lot of England games, you may remember a Euro 2024 qualifying game in Malta two years ago.

Harry Kane of England makes a point to referee Igor Pajac of Croatia during the Euro 2024 qualifying round group C match between Malta and England | Getty Images

England won 4-0, with a Harry Kane penalty, a Trent Alexander-Arnold long-range effort, an own goal and another penalty, dispatched late on by Callum Wilson.

Will the England vs Andorra referee show any red cards?

Probably not, looking at his track record. The stats on website Whoscored.com say that overall, in the eight matches he’s reffed in the European Qualifiers, Nations League and Europa League, he’s dished out on average just under four yellows a game and has not sent anyone off.

Who are the other officials for England v Andorra?

The assistant referees are Bojan Zobenica and Ivan Mihalj, and the fourth official is Patrik Kolaric. The video assistant referee is Fran Jović, and the assistant video assistant referee is Dario Bel.