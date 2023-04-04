The Easter Bank Holiday weekend is almost upon, and there’s plenty of big shows and films airing on freeview channels over the holiday. But with so much to choose from, it's hard to decide on what to watch - so to avoid the constant channel surfing, we've compiled a list of the Easter viewing highlights.
Whether you want to catch Songs of Praise and the Pope's Easter message, or escape the religious period altogether and delve into action films and your favourite comfort shows, this guide has the answer for your perfect Easter watchlist.
Read on to discover the best TV shows, special broadcasts, and films airing on freeview channels over the Easter weekend.
Top TV picks for this Easter Weekend
Good Friday
- My Life at Easter with Sally Phillips (episode one), BBC One, 11.15am
- Late Night Lycett, Channel 4, 10pm
Easter Saturday
- Easter from King’s, BBC Two, 6pm
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV, 7pm
- The Jonathan Ross Show, ITV, 9.50pm
Easter Sunday
- Sunday Brunch, Channel 4, 9.30am
- Easter Day Service, BBC One, 10am
- Urbi et Orbi (Easter message from Pope Francis), BBC One, 11am
- My Life at Easter with Sally Phillips (episode two), BBC One, 11.30am
- Songs of Praise Easter special, BBC One, 1.15pm
- For the Love of Paul O’Grady, ITV, 8pm
Easter Monday
- Tempting Fortune: The Final, Channel 4, 9pm
- Long Lost Family: What Happened Next, ITV, 10.30pm
Top films on TV this Easter weekend
Good Friday
- King of Kings, BBC Two, 10am
- Now You See Me 2, Film4, 6.30pm
- ET: the Extra-Terrestrial, ITV2, 5:45pm
Easter Saturday
- Time Bandits, Film4, 1.25pm
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, BBC Two 2.40pm
- Oliver!, Channel 4, 3.10pm
- Despicable Me 3, ITV, 2.55pm
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, BBC One, 5.35pm
- A Knight's Tale, Film4, 6.20pm
- Jumanji: The Next Level, Channel 4, 8.30pm
Easter Sunday
- The Sound of Music, BBC One, 1.50pm
- Hop, ITV2, 2.10pm
- No Time to Die, ITV2, 8pm
- The Predator, Film4, 11.15pm
- Blade Runner 2049, BBC One, 11.20pm
Easter Monday
- Guys and Dolls, Channel 4, 11.15am
- Jumanji, Film4, 2.50pm
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse, BBC One, 6pm
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ITV2, 6.35pm
- The Graduate, BBC Two, 9.45pm