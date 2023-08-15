Channel 4 medical docuseries Emergency follows the staff and patients across London’s major trauma network

Emergency follows the lifesaving work of doctors and nurses across London’s network of major hospitals, where thousands are treated for serious and often life-threatening injuries each year.

The first season was released in February last year, with filming on the second series beginning in July. This new series was filmed over a fortnight at a number of busy London hospitals.

Each episode sees patients treated for serious trauma incidents, and also catches up with those undergoing rehabilitative care.

The new season features a pedestrian trapped under a 29-tonne lorry, a former soldier who fractured his skull leading to brain bleed after falling down an escalator, and a man who may lose a leg after being hit by a van.

Emergency on Channel 4

At which hospitals was Emergency filmed?

Emergency was filmed across four Major Trauma Centres across London, they are:

St George’s, Tooting - 1,300 beds

King’s College Hospital, Southwark - 950 beds

St Mary’s, Westminster - 484 beds

Royal London Hospital, Tower Hamlets - 845 beds

The series also features London’s Air Ambulance and William Harvey Hospital’s trauma unit in Ashford. Other hospitals featured in the series include William Harvey, Kent and North Middlesex Hospital.

These facilities were connected under the London Major Trauma System, which was established in 2010 to improve care for patients with life-threatening or life altering injuries. The London Major Trauma System was created in response to the 7/7 bombings which left 52 victims dead and more than 700 injured.

More than 12,000 patients are treated across the network every year, and survival rates for major trauma patients have improved by more than 50% since the system was set up.

Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital, where Emergency was filmed

How does filming in hospitals work?

Filming in hospitals is generally prohibited, and in the rare cases that it is allowed, explicit permission to film from all those involved is required.

The patients featured in the series would probably have given permission to be filmed, and for the footage to be used after filming had completed, as was the case with medical series 24 Hours in A&E.

Members of hospital staff who appear in the programme would also have had to give permission to be filmed, and their faces may be blurred where permission was refused.

Filming for Emergency took place for 24 hours a day for 14 days, with a camera crew at each location.

When is Emergency on TV?

Emergency season two will air on Channel 4 at 9pm on Tuesday 15 August and Wednesday 16, episodes will also air at the same time on Tuesday 22 and Wednesday 23.