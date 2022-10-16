Emmerdale first aired on ITV in 1972

Emmerdale will celebrate its 50th birthday tonight with an hour-long episode.

The special programme airs today (16 October) exactly 50 years to the day since the ITV soap first appeared on screens in 1972. To celebrate the occasion, the show has unveiled an official cast photograph taken earlier this year outside the Woolpack pub in the Emmerdale village located in Yorkshire.

The show’s executive producer, Jane Hudson, previously said they want to make the 50th birthday month “a treat for all our loyal viewers” which has them “gripped to the edge of their seats as the stories unfold”. She added that the storylines will “have you in tears, make you laugh out loud and of course, amaze you with some of the most epic stunts you will have ever seen.”

The ITV programme was originally filmed in the real-life village of Arncliffe in the Yorkshire Dales before moving to Esholt in West Yorkshire. After 22 years the production moved to the Harewood Estate, where a replica of Esholt was constructed, after the village became too busy to film, with congestion and disruption caused by visits from fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the soap’s characters and locations.

The move took place over Christmas – the only time the soap takes a break from filming – in 1996 and the set was first used in 1997.

Here is all you need to know about the 50th anniversary special episode, including how to watch it:

Advertisement

How can you watch the Emmerdale anniversary episode?

The hour-long special episode of the ITV soap will air on ITV 1/ ITV 1HD tonight. It will also be available on ITV Hub following its conclusion if you are unable to watch it as the episode airs.

A special documentary looking back on 50 years of Emmerdale will air prior to the anniversary episode, so fans will be able to enjoy two hours of Emmerdale action tonight. You are required to have a TV licence to watch ITV in the UK.

Emmerdale 50th anniversary

When is the Emmerdale 50th anniversary?

Emmerdale first aired on ITV on 16 October 1972, exactly 50 years ago. The special episode will air today (16 October) on ITV 1/ 1HD.

Advertisement

It is scheduled to run between 7pm and 8pm. A special documentary about Emmerdale will air from 6pm to 7pm as well.

What is the storm and what can fans expect?

The description for Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary episode reads: “Emmerdale celebrates 50 years with this special episode. A storm brews on Kim and Will’s wedding day. Amelia is trapped and a search ensues.”

One of the big stunts during “storm week” as it has been dubbed will be a cow stampede which will leave lives on the line. The village of Emmerdale will be badly damaged during the storm, with cliffhangers teased as well as major deaths. The survivors will be left having to deal with the aftermath of the storm.

Who will die in Emmerdale?

Advertisement

Spoiler warning stop reading now if you don’t want major details to be revealed

Harriet will head out into the storm to look for Amelia, leaving her in danger from the high winds. Pictures show Amelia hiding from the storm in a barn, while bride Kim will follow Harriet’s quad bike tracks.