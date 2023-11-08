Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean attend The Michael Josephson MBE Charity Ball 2021 at on October 09, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Figure skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are set to make a guest appearance on the popular ITV1 soap ‘Emmerdale’, adding a touch of festive sparkle to the Christmas episode. The renowned ‘Dancing On Ice judges’, famous for their gold medal-winning performance at the 1984 Winter Olympics, are expected to bring their ice-skating charm to the small screen.

Excited about their cameo, 65-year-old Dean expressed his delight, saying, "It is amazing being here. We have jumped from watching Emmerdale on TV to being in a scene. From the screen to the scene. I’m loving it." The filming, which took place in Leeds, involves the pair showcasing their skills on the ice within the show. Similarly thrilled, Torvill shared, "I can’t wait to watch the episode that we are going to be in. It will be surreal sitting at home watching it."

Emmerdale's producer, Laura Shaw, expressed her delight at having Torvill and Dean on board, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as our very special guests to Emmerdale. Torvill and Dean certainly promise to bring the Christmas magic sparkle to the show."

In addition to the anticipated appearance of the skating duo, the Christmas episode has also hinted at a character popping the question, adding an extra layer of excitement to the holiday-themed instalment. As Torvill and Dean gear up for their ‘Emmerdale’ debut, fans can expect more magic from the beloved ice-dancing pair as they return to their roles as judges on the upcoming season of ‘Dancing On Ice’, scheduled for the following year