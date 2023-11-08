Torvill and Dean set to spend Christmas in the Yorkshire Dales with a guest appearance on Emmerdale
The gold-medal Olympic ice skaters have also hinted at a surprise proposal on ITV1’s popular soap opera, ‘Emmerdale.’
Figure skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are set to make a guest appearance on the popular ITV1 soap ‘Emmerdale’, adding a touch of festive sparkle to the Christmas episode. The renowned ‘Dancing On Ice judges’, famous for their gold medal-winning performance at the 1984 Winter Olympics, are expected to bring their ice-skating charm to the small screen.
Excited about their cameo, 65-year-old Dean expressed his delight, saying, "It is amazing being here. We have jumped from watching Emmerdale on TV to being in a scene. From the screen to the scene. I’m loving it." The filming, which took place in Leeds, involves the pair showcasing their skills on the ice within the show. Similarly thrilled, Torvill shared, "I can’t wait to watch the episode that we are going to be in. It will be surreal sitting at home watching it."
Emmerdale's producer, Laura Shaw, expressed her delight at having Torvill and Dean on board, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as our very special guests to Emmerdale. Torvill and Dean certainly promise to bring the Christmas magic sparkle to the show."
In addition to the anticipated appearance of the skating duo, the Christmas episode has also hinted at a character popping the question, adding an extra layer of excitement to the holiday-themed instalment. As Torvill and Dean gear up for their ‘Emmerdale’ debut, fans can expect more magic from the beloved ice-dancing pair as they return to their roles as judges on the upcoming season of ‘Dancing On Ice’, scheduled for the following year
Joining them on the show's roster are former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, ‘Coronation Street’ actress Claire Sweeney, singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies, and Olympian Greg Rutherford, among others, all set to take part in the 2024 season.