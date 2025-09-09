Emmerdale fans have been warned that there is a twist coming in the soap.

But the plot shock in this case is that it is not on tonight, as it is making way for the England’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia, which is taking precedence in the ITV schedules this evening.

The Yorkshire-set soap has been bumped from Tuesday’s listings in favour of live coverage of match, which starts at 7pm ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.

The Three Lions again disappointed on Saturday, recording only a 2-0 and another lacklustre performance against Andorra. So far, in the five matches of Thomas Tuchel’s reign, while England have maximum points in the qualifiers for the US-held tournament next summer, they have underwhelmed - and indeed lost in a friendly to Senegal in June, in their toughest opponents so far.

On paper England have been impressive - with clean sheets and four wins in their competitive games since Tuchel took over on January 1. But given that those games have been against Latvia, Albania and Andorra twice, and have yielded only eight goals, there’s nothing to write home about. But a competitive match against Serbia - 32nd in the world, one below Wales - might through up some more grit and panache.

But this saga therefore will be screened instead of Emmerdale, which usually broadcasts each night on ITV and STV at 7.30pm. The early release episode, which is usually added to ITVX and STV Player in the morning, has also not been posted on the streaming service.

Emmerdale will be back at 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 10, and Thursday’s episode will be an hour long to compensate for the skipped day.