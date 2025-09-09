Thomas Tuchel is faced with his toughest test yet as England manager tonight, as the Three Lions take on Serbia.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World Cup qualification has been a breeze so far, with easy victories against the likes of Andorra, Latvia and Albania.

Both England and Serbia are unbeaten in group K; neither side has even conceded a single goal so far in the qualifiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight (Tuesday, September 9), England travel to the Stadion Rajko Mitic in Serbia, for their second away-game match of the qualifying stage.

Following previous incidents with Serbian fans, there are concerns that this evening’s game could get out of hand, and England players could walk off the pitch if they are subjected to racist abuse.

In a press conference, Tuchel said: “The people in charge at the FA talked with us about it. We are aware.

“Still, I always believe in the good, so I always believe that we will have a high-level sporting competition and celebrate the sport for what it is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the game this evening.

Is England v Serbia on TV?

Like all of England’s international matches, tonight’s game will be shown on TV.

BBC and ITV share broadcasting rights for England matches, and this time it is the latter showing the game.

The game will be live on ITV1 and ITVX.

What time is kick-off?

The game will start at 7.45pm today; as a qualifying game, there will be no extra time or penalty shoot-out if the two sides are at a deadlock at full-time.

Tonight, ITV have Sam Matterface as the lead commentator, with former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon alongside him.

On punditry duties will be Roy Keane and Ian Wright.