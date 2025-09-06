England should take an all-out attack approach for tonight’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

The Three Lions host the principality at Villa Park this evening (Saturday, September 6) as part of the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

Andorra sit bottom of group K, with zero points and a goal difference of -8, despite playing a heavily-defensive 5-4-1 formation.

Last time the two clubs played, England squeezed out a 1-0 win, much to the frustration of both fans and Thomas Tuchel.

This time around, Tuchel has called for “more enthusiasm” and says he is familiar with Andorra’s style of play.

Speaking ahead of the game, England’s manager said: “It can also feel a little bit like chewing gum to break a block down like this but in general we have to play with more energy, we have to play with more enthusiasm and so far I’m pretty sure that we will.

“It comes down again to does the group have the right energy together; we will not do it backwards and manage [a] theoretically more difficult away game than a home game.

“We will not start getting caught up in experiments.”

Bearing in mind that Tuchel seems to want a more aggressive approach, here’s how we think England should line up this evening. We’ve gone for a 4-3-3, with one defensive midfielder.

GK: Jordan Pickford

England’s number one keeps his position between the sticks - but will probably have a quiet evening.

RB: Reece James

Unstoppable when he’s fit, Reece James has the strength to attack Andorra’s defence head-on.

CB: Marc Guehi

The obvious choice at centre-back, along with his long-standing partner at the back.

CB: Ezri Konsa

A slow start to the season with Aston Villa, but forms a formidable partnership with Guehi.

LB: Dan Burn

Having a more defensive full-back on the left-hand side allows Reece James to attack more freely.

CDM: Declan Rice

A midfield powerhouse who, against a defensive side, should have a licence to push forward.

CM: Morgan Rogers

A superb playmaker who can feed the front three for goalscoring opportunities.

CM: Eberechi Eze

Arsenal’s new signing will link up well with Rice in the middle of the park.

RW: Jarod Bowen

Loves taking on defenders, and could find the gaps in Andorra’s back line.

LW: Anthony Gordon

He’s been playing at centre-forward for Newcastle this season, but is far more comfortable on the left.

ST: Harry Kane

England will need a physical presence upfront to battle Andorra’s defenders.

England v Andorra will kick off at 5pm today (September 6).

The game is being broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.

The referee for tonight’s game is Finland’s Mohammad Al-Emara.