England v Andorra: Can you watch it on TV, what time is kick-off and who is commentating?
Thomas Tuchel’s side have a relatively straightforward route to next year’s World Cup, which is being jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the USA.
Placed in group K, they only have to overcome the likes of Albania, Latvia and Serbia to enter the prestigious tournament.
Tonight, the Three Lions play the fifth-placed team in the group, Andorra. The principality, situated on the border between France and Spain, are bottom of group K with zero points and a goal difference of -8.
Manager Tuchel has demanded “more enthusiasm” from his side in tonight’s (Saturday, September 6) game, following a stuttering 1-0 win against the side in June.
He said: “We made it a bit too easy for Andorra to find the moments to close us down and to find the right moments to slow our game down. We tried already to give some new solutions to the players, to break down the block a bit easier, to be more aggressive.
“But we always have to balance our expectations because Andorra is a well-drilled team. I know it sounds maybe silly, but it is like this.
“It’s a well-drilled team in a 5-4-1. They know what they’re doing. They do this, eight, 10 years I think with the same coach. They will know everything about us because everything is available, they will be very well prepared.”
Here’s everything you need to know about watching the game this evening.
Is England v Andorra on TV?
Like all of England’s international matches, tonight’s game will be shown on TV.
BBC and ITV share broadcasting rights for England matches, and this time it is the latter showing the game.
The game will be live on ITV1 and ITVX.
What time is kick-off?
The game will start at 5pm today; as a qualifying game, there will be no extra time or penalty shoot-out if the two sides are at a deadlock at full-time.
Tonight, ITV have Sam Matterface as the lead commentator, with former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon alongside him.
On punditry duties will be Roy Keane and Ian Wright.