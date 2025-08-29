Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of England’s squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers by manager Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel announced his selections on Friday, with England set to face Andorra at Wembley on September 6 before travelling to Serbia three days later.

Alexander-Arnold’s omission comes just months after his headline move from Liverpool to Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old has struggled to settle in Spain, criticised for his debut display in LaLiga before losing his place for Madrid’s second game of the season.

In more positive news for England, Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson and Tottenham right-back Djed Spence both received their first senior call-ups.

Anderson, 22, switched allegiance from Scotland last year and impressed in his debut Premier League campaign after a £35m transfer from Newcastle.

England currently sit top of Group K with three wins from three under Tuchel, but momentum was checked last time out as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Senegal at Wembley following a narrow 1-0 win over Andorra.

Here is the full England squad for the World Cup qualifiers.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Tino Livramento, Djed Spence, John Stones

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Adam Wharton

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins