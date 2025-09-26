Aaron and Robert rekindle their friendship in tonight’s Emmerdale episode, while Caleb deals with Jai attempts at blackmail.

Emmerdale viewers have been routing for Robert and Aaron to find a way of figuring out their sticking points over John after the killer came between the pair with his killer ways. Meanwhile, fans were shocked during last night’s episode when Jai revealed that he has dashcam footage of Caleb smuggling John into a back of a van before his trip to Rotterdam and is not above blackmailing him.

*Warning - Major spoilers for Emmerdale episode- September 26*

In tonight’s episode (September 26), Robert overhears Aaron’s frosty reception to Caleb in the cafe after Nicola questions how John has seemingly gone under the radar since leaving the hospital.

Back at the scrapyard, Robert walks up on Aaron, who is burning memories of his life with John. Aaron initially dismisses Robert’s attempts at making peace, but he eventually folds and accepts his invitation to spend some time back at Robert’s home after becoming frustrated over his inability to escape peering eyes across the village.

At the house, the pair have a heart-to-heart and Aaron softens on his stance towards Robert after initially rejecting his attempts at reconciling at the hospital. Aaron says that he didn’t expect Robert to be so welcoming to him after he previously brushed off his concerns about John and pushed him away, and Robert admits that he stills cares for Aaron and tells him that “all that matters now is us”.

Robert and Aaron reconnect in tonight's episode of Emmerdale. | ITV

A fragile Aaron takes this as a queue to lean in for a kiss but Robert recoils, pushing the pair back a few steps again. Robert admits that he does still want Aaron but not while his ex is in such a vulnerable state. He explains that Aaron is still fresh from his trauma with John and putting pressure on their relationship is the last thing he needs. Robert reveals that he agrees with Chas that he should keep his distance for a bit, but Aaron seems put out by the revelation that his mum has told Robert to stay away.

Aaron confronts Chas over her meddling, with an overprotective Chas telling him that she doesn’t trust Robert and doesn’t want Aaron to get caught up in another situation. Aaron storms out after telling his mum that he’s only at risk while John is still on the run.

Robert catches back up with Aaron outside the Woolpack, where Aaron admits that he wasn’t thinking straight when he made an advance towards him earlier. The pair agree that Robert will help him work out his trauma, but only as mates at the moment. As Robert walks away, he receives a text that says: “Stop ignoring me. Call me. K.” - but who is K, and what will it mean for Robert and Aaron’s happy reunion?

Elsewhere, Caleb finally meets Jai after he made his blackmailing attempts clear during last night’s episode. Caleb offers to make Jai an executive director of the company and pay back the money he conned him out of plus a little extra. He tells him that the deal is only on offer if Jai deletes the footage first - we see him drag the video file to the recycle bin on his laptop and he hands over a backup USB drive to Caleb. Upon leaving, Jai tried to ask what John had over Caleb that made him help him escape, but Caleb chucks him out of his office.

Emmerdale airs at 7.30pm weeknights on ITV1 and STV. Early release episodes are uploaded to ITVX, STV Player and YouTube from 7am each weekday morning.