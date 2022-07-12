HBO has struck gold in the 2022 Emmy nominations with dramedy Succession and Euphoria’s Zendaya picking up nominations

Nominees have been announced for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

The awards ceremony, which celebrates excellence in TV, returns later this year and with some brilliant TV on our screens at the moment, the competition has never been tougher.

HBO dramedy Succession leads this year’s Emmy nominations with 25 nods, meanwhile Apple TV+’s popular comedy Ted Lasso picked up the second-most nominations.

Competition has been tight for streaming services in particular, who have been battling over the past few years to prove their award-winning prowess against established TV networks.

While HBO and Apple TV+ have seen success in this year’s nominations list, streaming giant Netflix has only been able to pick up a few nominations compared to their counterparts.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards have been revealed. (Credit: Getty Images)

Who is nominated for Emmy Awards 2022?

Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Limited Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam and Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Brian Cox - Succession

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Laura Linney - Ozark

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Zendaya - Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The Great

Issa Rae - Insecure

Jean Smart - Hacks

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Himesh Patel - Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan - Pam and Tommy

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette - The Staircase

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

Lily James - Pam and Tommy

Sarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Television Movie

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+)

The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette - Severance

Julia Garner - Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Sarah Snook - Succession

Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Park Hae-soo - Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

John Turturro - Severance

Christopher Walken - Severance

Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton - The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus

Mare Winningham - Dopesick

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus

Jake Lacy - The White Lotus

Will Poulter - Dopesick

Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick

Steve Zahn - The White Lotus

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis - Succession

Marcia Gay Harden - The Morning Show

Martha Kelly - Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan - Succession

Harriet Walter - Succession

Lee You-mi - Squid Game

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody - Succession

James Cromwell - Succession

Colman Domingo - Euphoria

Arian Moayed - Succession

Tom Pelphrey - Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams - Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris - Hacks

Jane Lynch - Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf - Hacks

Kaitlin Olson - Hacks

Harriet Walter - Ted Lasso

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael - Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader - Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance - Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane - Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald - Hacks

Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC)

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back! (CBS)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only (CBS)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

VICE (Showtime)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman - Making It

Nicole Byer - Nailed It!

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary - Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi - Top Chef

RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane - When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

Bob’s Burgers - Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner

Rick and Morty - Mort Dinner Rick Andre

The Simpsons - Pixelated and Afraid

What If…? - What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

The Boys Presents: Diabolical - John and Sun-Hee

Death + Robots - Jibaro

Robot Chicken - Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U

Star Wars: Visions - The Duel

When Billie Met Lisa

When Are the Emmy Awards 2022?

The awards ceremony will take place on 13 September 2022.