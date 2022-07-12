Vampire comedy series What We Do in the Shadows returns for a fourth season and is expected to premiere in the UK later this year

What We Do in the Shadows is a spin-off of the 2014 film of the same name which was written and directed by, and starred Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi.

The movie was a pastiche of several iconic vampire films - Nosferatu, Dracula (1931), Interview With the Vampire, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Waititi’s involvement in the series is mostly behind the camera, writing and directing several episodes, although he also cameoed as Viago (his character in the film) in three episodes.

What We Do in the Shadows

What is What We Do in the Shadows about?

The flatshare comedy with a supernatural twist takes a mockumentary style look at the nocturnal lives of four vampires who have lived together in New York for a century.

What is the plot of season 4?

The season three finale saw vampires Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja leave Staten Island while Laszlo stayed to care for the creature that had clawed out of Colin Robinson’s chest in a grim homage to Alien.

Thankfully the gang isn’t split up for long and in the season four premiere they return from their travels to find their mansion on the verge of collapse.

Nandor finally finds himself lucky in love, Nadja opens a vampire nightclub, and Guillermo deals with family drama.

Meanwhile, Laszlo struggles to raise the energy vampire that burst forth from Colin and put the creature on the right path.

Who is in the cast?

The main cast of What We Do in the Shadows season four is:

Matt Berry as Laszlo

Kayvan Novak as Nandor

Natasia Demetriou as Nadja

Mark Proksch as energy vampire Baby Colin

Harvey Guillén as Guillermo

Nandor in What We Do in the Shadows

Additionally, executive producer Paul Simms hinted at New York Comic Con that there would be a few famous cameos in the new season.

Season three featured the likes of Mark Hamill, Dave Bautista, and Tilda Swinton, so keep your eyes peeled for new famous faces in season four.

When is What We Do in the Shadows season 4 on TV?

Season four of What We Do in the Shadows will premiere in the US on FX on 12 July at 10pm.

The new season will premiere in the UK on BBC Two, but an official UK release date has not yet been announced.

Seasons 1-3 of the series all aired in the US roughly two months before they were available in the UK. Therefore, a UK release date of some time in September is likely.

Watch this space for updates on when season four will be released in the UK.

Until then, all of season 1-3 and the 2014 feature film are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Will there be a season 5?

Yes, the series has been renewed for two more seasons, so the show will return for at least season five and six.