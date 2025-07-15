Apple TV+ psychological thriller Severance racked up a leading 27 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, topping the list of contenders for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The HBO Max limited series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, followed closely with 24 nominations, while Hollywood satire The Studio and The White Lotus each earned 23 nods, rounding out a competitive year across drama, comedy, and limited series fields.

Outstanding Drama Series nominees include:

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

In comedy, The Bear, Abbott Elementary, and Hacks continued their hot streak, joined by newcomers like Nobody Wants This and The Studio. Apple TV+ and HBO dominated the field, with their titles appearing repeatedly in both creative and performance categories.

Outstanding Comedy Series contenders are:

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

The Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series race sees a blend of streaming giants and cable heavyweights, including Netflix’s Adolescence, FX’s Dying for Sex, and HBO’s The Penguin.

Nominees for Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

In the acting categories, Severance’s Adam Scott, The Last of Us’s Pedro Pascal, and Slow Horses’ Gary Oldman lead the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series lineup, while Britt Lower (Severance) and Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us) are among the contenders for Lead Actress.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

The comedy acting categories are packed with star power and critical darlings:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

In limited series and anthology categories, Colin Farrell (The Penguin) and Stephen Graham (Adolescence) lead the male nominations, while Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex), and Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer) dominate the Lead Actress slate.

The supporting and guest acting categories include fan favourites like Harrison Ford (Shrinking), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear), and Catherine O'Hara (The Studio), with The Studio notably sweeping several guest actor spots — including nominations for Bryan Cranston, Martin Scorsese, and Ron Howard.

In addition to the scripted categories, the Emmy spotlight also shined on reality and talk series. The Outstanding Reality Competition Program nominees are The Amazing Race, RuPaul's Drag Race, Survivor, Top Chef, and The Traitors, while The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will battle it out in the Talk Series category.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled for September 14, 2025, with predictions already favouring Severance, The Bear, and The Penguin to dominate their respective fields.

Winners will be announced at the 77th Emmy Awards ceremony on September 14. For a complete list of nominees and categories, visit emmys.com.