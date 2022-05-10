The first semi-final took place with 10 countries booking their place in Saturday’s grand final

The first semi-final of Eurovision is over and we have our first batch of finalists.

The show kicked off in Turin with countries such as Ukraine, Greece, Denmark and Armenia taking to the stage to try to book their place in Saturday’s grand final.

From folk ballads to rock anthems to odes to wolves, viewers had plenty to choose from.

The lucky finalists are joining the ‘Big Five’ group, with another 10 countries being voted through in Thursday’s second semi-final.

But what countries have been confirmed so far? And what order will they perform in the final?

Kalush Orchestra took to the stage for Ukraine during the first Eurovision semi-final. (Credit: Getty Images)

Who is in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 final?

17 countries competed in the first semi-final, which took place on Tuesday 10 May.

From this, 10 countries booked their place.

Those countries are:

Switzerland

Armenia

Iceland

Lithuania

Portugal

Norway

Greece

Ukraine

Moldova

The Netherlands

10 more countries will be voted into the final during Thursday’s second semi-final, when the UK will be able to vote.

Alongside the full 20 qualified countries, the ‘Big Five’ group will also perform in the grand final, bringing the total performers in the final to 25.

Which countries are in the ‘Big Five’?

The ‘Big Five’ refers to a group of countries who are the largest financial contributors to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

These countries are the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy.

Each year, every one of these countries are guaranteed a place in the grand final and do not compete in the semi-finals.

What order will countries perform?

The running order of the final will be confirmed after the results of the second semi-final.

Many experts believe that the running order has an effect on how well a song performs in the vote, with songs performed in the second half often seen to have a better chance of sticking around in voters minds.

Therefore the running order is drawn from a hat.

Countries who qualified from the semi-final will be drawn in either the first or second half of the show, with the specific running order based around this.

However, the Big Five countries have already chosen whether they will perform in the firts or second half of the show.

The UK could have luck on its side this year after Sam Ryder was drawn to perform in the second half of the show.

Fraqnce, Germany, Italy and Spain are all slated to perform in the first half.

When is the Eurovision final?

The grand final will take place at 8pm UK time on Saturday 14 May.