Ukraine’s entry song Stefania has taken on new meaning since the Russian invasion

The Eurovision Song Contest is back, with over 40 countries battling it out to be crowned the winner.

Set in Turin, Italy after Måneskin’s victory in Rotterdam, the contest kicks off on 10 May, with the finale taking place on 14 May.

The country already tipped to reach the top spot is Ukraine, with their song Stefani being performed by Kalush Orchestra.

Here’s everything you need to know about rapper Oleh Psiuk and if Ukraine could win Eurovision.

Who is Oleh Psiuk?

Oleg Psiuk is a songwriter and rapper from Ukraine who is a member of the rap group Kalush Orchestra.

Psiuk wrote their Eurovision song Stefania in honour of his mother and to raise awareness of

Ukrainian culture and language on a national platform.

In the wake of the war in Ukraine the lyrics have come to symbolise something else, specifically the lyric, “I‘ll always find my way home, even if all roads are destroyed”.

Who are Kalush Orchestra?

Kalush Orchestra perform to Ukrainian Jewish refugees in Jerusalem

The Ukrainian rap group formed in 2019 and are made up of rapper Oleh Psiuk, multi-instrumentalist Ihor Didenchuk, dancer Vlad Kurochka, sopilka player Vitalii Duzhyk and vocalists Tymofii Muzychuk and Oleksandr Slobodianyk.

They mix rap with traditional Ukrainian folk music, for a unique sound that showcases Ukrainian culture and heritage with a modern twist.

Kalush Orchestra were not the first choice for Ukraine at Eurovision, they came in second in the nation’s selection process, losing out to Alina Pash.

However, they were subsequently offered first prize in February after news broke that Pash had travelled to the annexed region of Crimea.

Talking to Eurovision about their music, they said: “We’re showing off our roots, and we’re showing how to take something from the past and make it work for the present.

“That’s why we’ve found success at home, and we hope that we can find that sort of reception internationally, as well. We take something old, and we make it sound modern.”

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2022?

The Eurovision Song Contest is back, kicking off in Turin, Italy on 10 May

The Eurovision Song Contest will kick off 10 May, in Turin, Italy, with the final taking place on 14 May.

The contest begins with 40 countries, with two semi-finals set on 10 May and 12 May whittling this number down to 26 for the grand final on 14 May.

Six countries automatically qualify for the contest: The host country and the “Big Five” which includes France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

What is Ukraine’s Eurovision song?

Ukraine’s Eurovision song Stefania was written by Psiuk to honour his mother. However in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the words have new meaning.

Speaking to Eurovision they said: “We feel a big responsibility, since we received permits to leave Ukraine to be here. We have a duty to be useful to our country at this moment.

“We didn’t have any opportunity to rehearse together for a long time, but now, we’ve gone into ‘extra mode’. We’re all very hard working, and we’re all doing what we can to make this happen.

“We’ve enjoyed seeing people singing our song, even if they didn’t know all the words. We really appreciate seeing people supporting Ukraine, and supporting us.”

In Ukraine men aged 18-60 are unable to leave the country without a valid reason.

Some members of the band could not make the contest, instead staying behind to serve with the Ukrainian territorial forces.

What are the odds for Ukraine to win Eurovision?

William Hill has tipped Ukraine to win this year’s contest, giving their song Stefania by Kalush Orchestra the highest odds.

