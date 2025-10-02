The cast of Everybody Loves Raymond are reuniting 30 years after the sitcom first hit screens.

The 90-minute special will be filmed on a soundstage replicating the show’s iconic living room set. Ray Romano, 67, will host alongside series creator Phil Rosenthal.

Joining them are Patricia Heaton (Debra), Brad Garrett (Robert), Monica Horan (Amy), and real-life siblings Madilyn and Sullivan Sweeten, about:blank.

The reunion will also honor the late Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, who portrayed Ray’s parents Marie and Frank before their deaths in 2016 and 2006.

Everybody Loves Raymond premiered on CBS in 1996 and ran for nine seasons, earning 15 Primetime Emmys from 69 nominations. The special airs November 24 at 8pm on CBS and will stream on Paramount Plus.

Everybody Loves Raymond isn’t the only 90s sitcom to get a reunion this year. The Scrubs cast recently came back together for a table read of their upcoming ABC reboot, with creator Bill Lawrence and stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley all returning.

The new series will pick up with JD and Turk reuniting after years apart.