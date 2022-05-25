Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal travels the world again in season 5 of Somebody Feed Phil

Somebody Feed Phil has been renewed for two more seasons.

The travel and food documentary from the Everybody Loves Raymond creator is coming to Netflix with season five being released on 25 May.

From hot tamales to chocolate croissants, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Phil Rosenthal?

Philip Rosenthal is an American television writer most recognised for being the writer, creator and executive producer of the CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond and the Simpsons movie.

Phil Rosenthal talks about Somebody Feed Phil (Pic:Getty)

Since then Phil has ventured into presenting travel and food documentaries in recent times such as I’ll Have What Phil’s Having on PBS, which he hosts with his daughter Lily, and Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil.

Phil has been married to American actress Monica Horan, who starred as Amy MacDougall-Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond, since 1990 and has two children Lily and Ben.

The 62-year-old has a net worth of $200 million spanning from his three decade career.

Where does he go in the series?

Throughout the five seasons of Somebody Feed Phil, Rosenthal is joined by family and friends as he travels around the world.

Previously he has visited countries including New Orleans, Bangkok, Mexico City and Rio De Janeiro where he experienced the different cuisines and cultures.

In the upcoming season 5, Phil jets to Oaxaca in Mexico, Maine, Finland’s capital Helsinki, Portland Oregon and Madrid.

Viewers can expect bright and colourful scenery, kitchen magic and fascinating backstories to every dish that Phil tries.

What has he said?

Rosenthal told Forbes that he wanted to inspire people to plan trips and try different cultures and cuisines.

He said: “I find no matter where I travel, people enjoy both a wonderful meal and a sense of humour. These are the human traits I love most.

“The way you process every experience has to do with your attitude. If you’re positive and open, the world is a better place.”

When asked what he wanted viewers to take from the series, Rosenthal said: “One word: Go! I want them to go. Get off the couch. Plan a trip. You will feel better just planning it. Then when you go, your life is changed. Travel is the most mind-expanding thing we can do - I think that the world would be better if we all could experience a little bit of other people’s experiences.

Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal (Pic:Getty)

“What you get in return is nothing less than a changed perspective. A new way of looking at the world and you bring that home with you.”

How can I watch the show?

All five episodes will be available to stream via Netflix when they premiere on 25 May.