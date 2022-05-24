A travel expert said easyJet is in a ‘right old mess’ due to lack of staff as the height of summer approaches

Thousands of easyJet passengers have had their flights cancelled at short notice as travel chaos returns across the UK.

More than 30 flights have been cancelled with the problems beginning yesterday afternoon (Monday 23 May), the Independent reports.

Flights from Belfast International to Faro and Bristol were cancelled while passengers waited at the departure gate.

Passengers due to depart from those destinations were told at short notice that they would not be travelling.

Manchester Airport passengers have also been affected by travel chaos, with flights cancelled at the last-minute.

One passenger said she was only told of the change while they were sitting in the plane.

Today (Tuesday 24 May) passengers have reported long queues at the airport and “complete chaos”.

Other major airports are being affected with travellers reporting hours of queuing for passport control.

Which EasyJet flights have been cancelled?

At least 26 easyJet flights were cancelled to and from Gatwick on Monday (23 May).

Hundreds of people have been affected and some left stranded at Belfast International Airport after airline Easyjet cancelled three flights from Belfast along with their return journeys.

The airline cancelled a final flight from Belfast International to London Gatwick on Sunday night and the first on Monday morning.

A flight to Portugal was also cancelled on Sunday, along with a flight to Bristol and another to Gatwick because of ground handling delays.

Meanwhile, a TUI flight from Kos in Greece to Belfast was also cancelled twice due to operational issues.

What flights have been affected in Manchester Airport?

A flight from Manchester to the Egyptian city of Hurghada was cancelled yesterday (23 May).

A woman contacted the Manchester Evening News and said she was due to fly to at 1.15pm but is currently “at home” after having never left the runway.

She said: “Our flight was delayed multiple times, only to be told at 5pm when [we had] already been sat on the plane for three hours that it was cancelled.

“We had been there since 9am.”

A spokesperson from easyJet apologised to customers for the disruption.

A statement said: “Unfortunately, due to ATC and weather delays across France and Germany, flight EZY1885 from Manchester to Hurghada has been cancelled.

“We have provided affected customers with their options and are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Meanwhile today, several travellers have voiced their frustrations on social media as they have been hit with long queues and baggage issues.

One said the situation is “hell on earth”.

It follows weeks of issues for passengers at the airport caused by staff shortages.

What have passengers said?

Rosaleen Gormley from Belfast was waiting at Bristol airport for her flight home.

She told Stephen Nolan on BBC Radio Ulster: “Suddenly at 7.53 am we got a text saying the flight was cancelled.”

The message told passengers to book a hotel via the app, but Ms Gormley said it kept crashing and ground staff were of no help.

She added: “We were told ‘You have to leave the building’ and we were herded out like animals, with nowhere to go.”

She managed to find somewhere to stay and flew back to Belfast on Monday morning.

A passenger on the lunchtime departure to Venice told The Independent: “No easyJet staff to assist at Gatwick.

“No [easyJet] flights available. Just paid £280 each with Wizz Air.”

Meanwhile travel expert, Simon Calder, told BBC News Northern Irelan’ds Good Morning Ulster programme, that Easyjet “is in a right old mess because it hasn’t got enough staff for the flights it needs to operate this summer."

What is happening at other major UK airports?

Bristol

There have been pictures of long queues at the airport in recent days, but not reports of anyone missing a flight.

The advice from the airport has been to arrive at the time indicated by the airline you are flying with, and not to arrive too early.

They also urge customers to check with the airline when the check in and bag drop desks open and to arrive at the terminal at that time.

Heathrow

There were reports of passengers reporting hours of queuing for passport control on Monday morning (23 May).

The situation was due to delays at security and was described as “absolute chaos” and “manic” by passengers.

One traveller said he had “never seen it this bad”, with images showing hundreds of people huddled in Terminal 3.

Heathrow Airport recommends arriving three hours before a flight regardless of whether it’s to Europe or further afield.

Birmingham

Birmingham Airport said 17,000 passengers were expected to fly off on Monday (May 23) but its operations have been struggling to cope with the increase in demand and staffing crisis.

However, priae has flew in for “amazing staff” after weeks of chaos.

A spokesman said on Monday: “We thank customers who presented compliant baggage at our pre-flight security screening today - with liquids, gels, pastes and larger electrical items removed.

“This helps keep everyone moving.”

What happens when your flight is cancelled?

An airline that cancels a flight is required to provide an alternative departure on the same day if one is available – even if it means buying a ticket on rival carrier.

Passengers are also entitled to compensation of £220 or £350 depending on the length of the flight.

What has EasyJet said?

A spokesperson for the airline said: “EasyJet is operating around 1,650 flights today across the network with a quarter operating to and from Gatwick.

“Unfortunately we have made some cancellations overnight, in advance of customers arriving at the airport this morning.”

They added: “This is due to a number of different factors including reduced flow rates at Gatwick due to runway works yesterday, four aircraft experiencing technical issues and crew minimum rest requirements following yesterday’s flying.