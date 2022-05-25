The UEFA Champions League Final was moved from St Petersburg, Russia, to Paris.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are just three days away from arguably their biggest fixture of the season.

The Premier League and La Liga sides will meet in Paris for the UEFA Champions League Final after months of group and knockout stages which has seen 32 teams whittled down to just two.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp’s squad had been hoping to achieve the quadruple this year: Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Premier League title and Champions League.

However, Manchester City denied them the chance for all four on the final Premier League matchday of the season and Liverpool will hope to console themselves with a win in Paris this weekend.

Real Madrid will come into this match as the most successful side in Europe, hoping to win their 14th Champions League trophy.

They have also won their league title and will hope to end the 2021/22 season with a second trophy .

With only a few days to go before the two sides meet, here is everything you need to know about where the UEFA Champions League Final 2022 is taking place...

When is the UEFA Champions League Final 2022?

Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet on Saturday 28 May 202. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League Final taking place?

This year, the Stade de France, Paris, will host the two football giants for the Champions League Final. The Stade de France has a capacity of over 80,000 people.

Paris’s Stade de France will host UCL final 2022

It had initially been scheduled to take place at the Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg, Russia.

However, after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, the venue was moved to France.

How do they allocate the location of UEFA Champions League finals?

In order for a ground to be eligible to host, it must be considered a Category 4 Stadium under the UEFA Stadium Infrastructure Regulations.

This means the stadiums must have a certain amount of space for media, floodlights standards and seating capacity requirements, amongst others.

Back in 2007, the then UEFA-President Michael Platini stated that European Cup finals should be played in stadiums with an average capacity of 70,000, thus eliminating many options.

There is no official list of Category 4 stadiums, making the process even more confusing and in 2021, the UCL Final was hosted by Estadio de Drago in Portugal, with a capacity of 50,000 - the smallest stadium to hold the Final.

Choices are made at UEFA Executive Committee meetings several years in advance of the event, with 20 members (no more than one per country) part of the discussions.

Where is the next UEFA Champions League Final taking place?

In 2023 Bayern Munich’s Stadium, Allianz Arena, is set to host the UCL Final.

A year later, the UCL Final is scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium, London.

Where have previous UEFA Champions League Finals taken place?

Italy has hosted the UCL Final a total of nine times, more than any other country. Milan and Rom have both hosted four times each while Bari has hosted once (1991).

Host stadiums of UCL since 2010: