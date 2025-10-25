Since launching in 2001 the channel Sky Replay has been known by several names.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After more than 22 years, TV channel Sky Replay is to close down. According to the synopsis on the Sky site for the channel, it reads: “Replay and enjoy your favourite shows on Sky Replay, a handpicked selection of comedy and drama from Sky One and Sky Witness.”

“Sky Replay offers advertisers the chance to reach mass audiences through the top-class TV content found on Sky One and Sky Witness, including both drama and comedy. With returning favourites for all to enjoy, this is a frequent destination for the whole family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the shows on offer on Sky Replay include Motorway Patrol, Hawaii Five-O, S.W.A.T, Blue Bloods and MacGyver. Fans have been reacting to the news on a Sky forum.

Since launching in 2001 the channel Sky Replay has been known by several names. | AFP via Getty Images

One fan wrote: “I suspect Sky Sci-Fi (formerly Sci Fi Channel and Syfy) isn't far behind , it's just repeats of Star Trek and another Sky channel branded programming including older HBO shows they lose the rights to show on their channels entirely in the coming months.”

In 2023, The Sun reported that “Classic children’s TV channel CITV is closing down as of September 2023. It is known for once being the home of old favourites like My Parents Are Aliens, Horrid Henry, Fraggle Rock and The Worst Witch.”

CITV issued a statement at the time which read: "As a consequence of this new streaming approach and responding to the changing ways children and their parents are increasingly accessing content, the CITV broadcast channel will close after the summer holidays on 1st September.”

According to The Sun, Sky Replay will close down on October 30, 2025.