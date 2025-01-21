Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans have taken to social media to vent their frustration after it was revealed that a critically-acclaimed Disney+ comedy series has been cancelled after ending on a huge cliffhanger.

Executives have confirmed that Extraordinary will not be returning for a third series on the Disney+ streaming service. The superhero-themed comedy follows Jen, a woman who lives in a world where most people develop a superpower when they are 18, expect Jen who still hasn’t figured out her power six years after her 18th birthday.

Extraordinary stars Máiréad Tyers as Jen, with Sofia Oxenham portraying best mate Carrie and Bilal Hasna as their flatmate and Carrie’s boyfriend Kash. Other stars of the series include Luke Rollason, Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney and Robbie Gee.

Máiréad Tyers as Jen in Extraordinary | Natalie Seery/Disney+

A representative for Disney+ told Variety: “Disney+ Original series ‘Extraordinary’ will not be returning for a third season on the service. We’re so proud of the hilarious, award-winning series brought to life by the incredibly talented British and Irish cast and crew, our production partners at Sid Gentle Films, and the exceptional writing talent of creator Emma Moran.”

The show was a hit with those who tuned in and with critics, earning a perfect 100% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with the site saying: “Amiable and cleverly constructed, Extraordinary grounds the fantastical and makes it all the more accessible and thrilling as a result.”. The show also gained an audience approval score of 89%.

The second series ended on a huge cliffhanger for viewers, as Jen was accidently knocked into the ‘void’ by Kash. The final scene of the show saw Jen landing in a different world which she appeared to recognise although no explanation was offered to the audience, with hopes that a third instalment would resolve the cliffhanger.

One fan blasted the decision to cancel the show before viewers were given answers. They said: “Terrible decision. Best new comedy of the last 5 years.” Another added: “Really p***ed off at this.”