One of the things that gives Extraordinary such a distinct feel is its soundtrack – something that series creator Emma Moran recently described to NationalWorld as a part of the Disney+ comedy that she was particularly proud of.
You might not have recognised all of those songs, but there’s a lot of them you’ll probably want to find and listen to again.
Advertisement
Here’s your guide to every song played in Extraordinary – though do be aware that this probably constitutes spoilers in some respect. Each of these songs can also be found on Spotify and Apple Music.
Episode 1
Bikini by Caroline Rose plays when Jen’s date flies away.
Advertisement
History Eraser by Courtney Barnett plays when Jen leaves work, and comes home, and sees the cat.
Remove Your Mask by Wolfmother plays when Kash is trying on his superhero costume.
Advertisement
All the Way Live by The Go! Team plays when Jen meets her bespectacled date.
I Put a Spell On You by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins plays when Carrie and Kash are mugged.
Haunted House by Kevin Reem plays when the cat touches Jen’s date.
Rill Rill by Sleigh Bells plays when Jen goes to her sister’s birthday party.
Advertisement
Superstar by Pretty Sick plays when Jen is walking back home again.
Sleeping Lessons by The Shins plays when Jen and Carrie are in the clinic elevator.
Advertisement
Episode 2
My Body’s Made of Crushed Little Stars by Mitski plays when Jen runs out of the restaurant to get milk.
Whip It by Devo plays when Jen is taking selfies.
Advertisement
Crown On the Ground by Sleigh Bells plays as Jen receives a text.
Advertisement
Episode 3
END by CHAI plays as Jen is struggling with the tuna can.
Chaise Longue by Wet Leg plays across a scene transition.
Sunspots by Julian Cope plays during the vigilante team auditions.
Advertisement
The Fight by Sia plays later during the team auditions.
By Myself by FIDLAR plays when they visit the pharmacist.
Advertisement
Ladies and gentlemen we are floating in space by Spiritualized plays as the episode ends.
Episode 4
Advertisement
Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: Prelude by Michal Kaňka plays at the beginning of the episode. The vet Dr Wedderbrun is listening to it on his headphones.
Tomboy by Princess Nokia plays over the title sequence.
Advertisement
Riot Rhythm by Sleigh Bells plays when Jizzlord meets the dog.
I Fought the Law by The Clash plays when Jen and Jizzlord steal the dog.
Higher Ground by TNGHT plays at the start of their day out with the dog.
N.E.O. by CHAI plays when the vigilante group gets a phone call.
Advertisement
True Love Will Find You in the End by Headless Heroes plays over a montage of each character feeling a bit sad and disaffected.
Advertisement
Episode 5
Absolutely Cuckoo by The Magnetic Fields plays over the title sequence.
How Did This Happen?! by Bodega plays when Jen visits her old school.
No Rules by Red Money plays as Jen and Carrie look for old hidden drinks.
Advertisement
Everybody Wants to Be Famous by Superorganism plays during the flashback scene.
I Know I’m Funny haha by Faye Webster plays when Kash is sad in the bath.
Advertisement
Mommy Can’t Sleep by XVOTO plays when Jen upsets her sister.
We’re Going to Be Friends by The White Stripes plays as the episode ends.
Nights In White Satin by The Moody Blues plays over the credits.
Advertisement
Episode 6
Cracker Drool by Goat Girl plays when Jen returns to the clinic.
Advertisement
Chaise Longue by Wet Leg plays when Jen leaves the clinic.
You’re My Best Friend by Andrew Simple plays over the jigsaw scene.
Harley Quinn by Princess Nokia plays as Jen shoots paintballs at flying people.
How Can I Help You by Self Esteem plays when Jen returns to the clinic later at night.
Advertisement
push by slowthai & Deb Never plays when they leave the clinic, again.
Gmf (feat. Sinéad O’Connor) by John Grant plays when Jizzlord brings Jen a cup of tea.
Advertisement
Episode 7 & 8
To follow shortly…!