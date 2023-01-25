Every song played during new Disney+ comedy Extraordinary, from Courtney Barnett to Wolfmother to Mitski

One of the things that gives Extraordinary such a distinct feel is its soundtrack – something that series creator Emma Moran recently described to NationalWorld as a part of the Disney+ comedy that she was particularly proud of.

You might not have recognised all of those songs, but there’s a lot of them you’ll probably want to find and listen to again.

Here’s your guide to every song played in Extraordinary – though do be aware that this probably constitutes spoilers in some respect. Each of these songs can also be found on Spotify and Apple Music.

Episode 1

Máiréad Tyers as Jen, Luke Rollason as Jizzlord The Human, and John MacMillan as Dr Wedderburn in Extraordinary, examining Jizzlord (Credit: Laura Radford/Disney+)

Bikini by Caroline Rose plays when Jen’s date flies away.

History Eraser by Courtney Barnett plays when Jen leaves work, and comes home, and sees the cat.

Remove Your Mask by Wolfmother plays when Kash is trying on his superhero costume.

All the Way Live by The Go! Team plays when Jen meets her bespectacled date.

I Put a Spell On You by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins plays when Carrie and Kash are mugged.

Haunted House by Kevin Reem plays when the cat touches Jen’s date.

Rill Rill by Sleigh Bells plays when Jen goes to her sister’s birthday party.

Superstar by Pretty Sick plays when Jen is walking back home again.

Sleeping Lessons by The Shins plays when Jen and Carrie are in the clinic elevator.

Episode 2

My Body’s Made of Crushed Little Stars by Mitski plays when Jen runs out of the restaurant to get milk.

Whip It by Devo plays when Jen is taking selfies.

Crown On the Ground by Sleigh Bells plays as Jen receives a text.

Episode 3

END by CHAI plays as Jen is struggling with the tuna can.

Chaise Longue by Wet Leg plays across a scene transition.

Sunspots by Julian Cope plays during the vigilante team auditions.

The Fight by Sia plays later during the team auditions.

By Myself by FIDLAR plays when they visit the pharmacist.

Ladies and gentlemen we are floating in space by Spiritualized plays as the episode ends.

Episode 4

Máiréad Tyers as Jen in Extraordinary, at work in the party supplies store (Credit: Natalie Seery/Disney+)

Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: Prelude by Michal Kaňka plays at the beginning of the episode. The vet Dr Wedderbrun is listening to it on his headphones.

Tomboy by Princess Nokia plays over the title sequence.

Riot Rhythm by Sleigh Bells plays when Jizzlord meets the dog.

I Fought the Law by The Clash plays when Jen and Jizzlord steal the dog.

Higher Ground by TNGHT plays at the start of their day out with the dog.

N.E.O. by CHAI plays when the vigilante group gets a phone call.

True Love Will Find You in the End by Headless Heroes plays over a montage of each character feeling a bit sad and disaffected.

Episode 5

Absolutely Cuckoo by The Magnetic Fields plays over the title sequence.

How Did This Happen?! by Bodega plays when Jen visits her old school.

No Rules by Red Money plays as Jen and Carrie look for old hidden drinks.

Everybody Wants to Be Famous by Superorganism plays during the flashback scene.

I Know I’m Funny haha by Faye Webster plays when Kash is sad in the bath.

Mommy Can’t Sleep by XVOTO plays when Jen upsets her sister.

We’re Going to Be Friends by The White Stripes plays as the episode ends.

Nights In White Satin by The Moody Blues plays over the credits.

Episode 6

Cracker Drool by Goat Girl plays when Jen returns to the clinic.

Chaise Longue by Wet Leg plays when Jen leaves the clinic.

You’re My Best Friend by Andrew Simple plays over the jigsaw scene.

Harley Quinn by Princess Nokia plays as Jen shoots paintballs at flying people.

How Can I Help You by Self Esteem plays when Jen returns to the clinic later at night.

push by slowthai & Deb Never plays when they leave the clinic, again.

Gmf (feat. Sinéad O’Connor) by John Grant plays when Jizzlord brings Jen a cup of tea.

Episode 7 & 8