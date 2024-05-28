The new four-part documentary from ID will explore former Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, 44, and his pop star brother Aaron Carter, who passed away at aged 34 in 2022.

Nick and Aaron Carter are the focus of a new documentary from ID. Called Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter, the four-part series will explore their careers, rise to fame, Aaron’s tragic death and sexual assault allegations against former Backstreet Boys star Nick.

The new documentary comes after the success of ID’s Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kid’s TV, which uncovered the toxic culture behind some of the most popular kids TV shows of the noughties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In their latest investigation, Pussycat Doll and former girlfriend of Nick Carter, Kaya Jones opens up on the allegations against him, along with interviews from Melissa Schuman who has accused Nick of sexual assault. The series will also touch on Aaron’s tragic death at the age of 34 in 2022. Nick declined to participate in the documentary, and “denied the allegations and questions his accusers’ credibility.”

The series has already started for US audiences, so when will you be available to watch it in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter about?

The new four-part documentary from ID will explore former Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, 44, and his pop star brother Aaron Carter, who passed away at aged 34 in 2022. It will reflect on their careers, fame and focus on sexual assault allegations made against Nick and Aaron’s tragic death.

The official synopsis states: “This four-part docuseries looks at Nick and Aaron Carter’s lives, careers, and relationships, from the height of their fame to tragedies and headline-making events of the past few years, including the sexual assault allegations against Nick Carter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter trailer

ID have released a trailer which features clips of interviews with Pussycat Doll and former girlfriend of Nick Carter, Kaya Jones. It also showcases Aaron Carter’s social media videos where he discussing the allegations against his brother. You can watch the two minute trailer below.

What are the allegations against Nick Carter?

Nick Carter has previously been accused of sexual assault. In 2017, Melissa Schuman wrote a blogpost where she alleged that she was 18-years-old when he sexual assaulted her at his home. At the time, Carter denied the allegations, saying that while they had had sex, it was consensual.

In the documentary, his ex-girlfriend, the Pussycat Doll singer Kaya Jones hints at an undisclosed reason for their split. She said: “He knows why I left him. And so do I believe that something horrific happened to that girl? Yes. Yes I do.”

What was Aaron Carter’s cause of death?

Aaron Carter died on November, 5, 2022. His body was found by his housekeeper in the bath tub of his home in Lancaster, California. The property had been put up for sale one month before the singer’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April 2023, Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner stated his cause of death was attributed to drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam, the generic form of brand-name Xanax. Their report indicated that he was “incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects”, which contributed to death by drowning.

Where can I watch Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter in the UK?

The first episode of Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter is already available to watch in the UK on Discovery Plus. Remaining episodes will be released after they have aired in the US.

The Samaritans can offer information and support for anyone affected by the content of this article. You can call their helpline on 116 123 or email [email protected] in the UK.