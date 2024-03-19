Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kid's TV is a new four-part documentary that is airing on the Investigation Discovery channel in America. In it, former Nickelodeon child stars allege that Dan Schneider, the show runner behind some of the noughties most popular kid's TV shows including iCarly, Zoey 101, The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh verbally abused them.

The documentary also shines a light on voice coach Brian Peck, who was convicted of child sex abuse in 2004, with actor Drake Bell revealing in February that he had been the anonymous teen whose accounts of abuse had led to a conviction. The documentary series is sending shockwaves across America and leading many to question the TV shows we grew up watching. So, when can you watch Quiet on Set in the UK and is there a release date? Here's everything we know so far.

Where can I watch Quiet on Set documentary in the UK?

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has not yet been released in the UK. The four-part documentary series premiered on Investigation Discovery (ID) for US audiences on Sunday (March 17).

After its release American audiences are also available to stream it on Max, Prime Video, Apple TV, and The Roku Channel. However, a UK release date has not yet been revealed. It is expected that the documentary will be available on a streaming for UK audiences very soon.

What did Nickelodeon child stars say about Dan Schneider?

The documentary focused much of its attention on Dan Schneider the show runner of some of Nickelodeon's most popular TV series including The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, iCarly and Zoey 101.

Former Nickelodeon child stars allege that Schneider verbally abused them, played favourites, forced them to perform hypersexualised roles, excluded children of Colour and that cast members from All That were made to put themselves in uncomfortable situations that were "particularly traumatic".

Schneider left Nickelodeon on 2018 after allegations of misconduct on set. In response to the documentary, a statement from Schneider's spokesperson shared by the Hollywood Reporter said: "Everything that happened on the shows Dan ran was carefully scrutinized by dozens of involved adults, and approved by the network. Had there been any scenes or outfits that were inappropriate in any way, they would have been flagged and blocked by this multi-layered scrutiny."

It continued: "Remember, all stories, dialogue, costumes, and makeup were fully approved by network executives on two coasts. A standards and practices group read and ultimately approved every script, and programming executives reviewed and approved all episodes,” continued the statement. “In addition, every day on every set, there were always parents and caregivers and their friends watching filming and rehearsals."

What has Drake Bell said?

Actor Drake Bell, who is now 37-years-old has spoken publicly for the first time about the sexual abuse he suffered as a teenager when he was one of Nickelodeon's most famous stars.

In the third episode of the ID documentary the former child star shared that he was abused by Brian Peck, who was the voice dialogue coach on The Amanda Show and that he had been the anonymous teen whose accounts of abuse had led to his conviction.

Bell says: "Why don’t you do this: why don’t you think of the worst stuff that somebody could do to somebody as a sexual assault, and that’ll answer your question." Adding: "I don’t know how else to put it. It was not a one-time thing, it was not a ‘Oops.'"

Drake Bell reveals he was victim of sexual assault when he was 15 in new documentary

Peck was convicted of child sex abuse in 2004, pleading no contest to charges of committing a lewd act against a child and was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.

The documentary also revealed that actors including James Marsden, Taran Killam, Rider Strong, Will Friedle and Alan Thicke had written letters of support for Peck to the judge. Bell recalled that he had been "shocked" that the "entire side of the courtroom was full" of Peck's supporters. Adding that there were, "definitely some recognisable faces." Nickleloden said: "Now that Drake Bell has disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward."

The Samaritans can offer information and support for anyone affected by the content of this article.

