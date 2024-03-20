Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the airing of the new documentary series titled Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV which aired on US streaming platform Max, former executive producer Dan Schneider has responded to allegations about his behaviour at Nickelodeon in a video on his YouTube channel.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is a four-part documentary series where former Nickelodeon child stars allege that Dan Schneider who created shows such as The Amanda Show, iCarly, Victorious, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101 and Sam & Cat, created a toxic environment for child actors and crews on the programmes.

Dan Schneider, who reportedly launched the careers of Britney Spears’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears and Ariana Grande, appeared in an interview posted on his YouTube channel to address the allegations. The interview was conducted by BooG!e, who played T-Bo on iCarly.

Dan started off the interview by thanking BooG!e for “reaching out and giving me the opportunity to talk about what we have seen over the last two nights.” He went on to say that “Watching over the past two nights was very difficult, me facing my past behaviours, some of them are embarrassing and I regret. I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”

After BooG!e said “let’s talk about the massages,’ Dan Schneider responded by saying “It was wrong, it was wrong that I put anybody in that position, it was the wrong thing to do. I would never do it today. I am embarrassed that I did it then, I apologise to anyone that I ever put in that situation and even additionally, I apologise to anyone walking around video village or whatever happened because there were lots of people there who witnessed it who might have felt uncomfortable.”

Dan Schneider also talked about those who haven’t had a good experience working with him and said that “I would snap at people sometimes, I would be snarky when I could have given them a nicer answer. I would not give people the time they needed.” He also revealed that he wished he could have shown them a “better experience.”

When BooG!e addressed that some people think that some of Dan Schneider’s jokes are inappropriate for children, he said “All these jokes that you are speaking of that the show covered over the past two nights, every one of those jokes was written for a kid audience because kids thought they were funny. Now we have some adults looking back at them twenty years later though their lens and they’re saying it is not appropriate for a kids show.

“I have no problem with that, if that’s how people feel. Lets cut those jokes out of the show, just like I would have done 25 years ago. I want my shows to be popular.”

“…The last thing I ever want to do is put any content in a show that is going to upset my audience and make them want to turn off the TV, why would I ever want to do that?”

Towards the end of the YouTube interview, Dan Schneider revealed that “there are definitely things I would have done differently. He said that “when you are hiring young actors, minors to work in television, I would suggest that we have a licensed child therapist there to oversee that process.” He also said that the main thing I would change is "how I treat people." He ended the itnerview by saying "I wish I could go back to the earlier years of my career and bring the growth and experience I have for now and do a better job and now feel it was ok to be an ars****e ever."

Where can I watch the Quiet on Set documentary in the UK?

The doc series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has not yet been released in the UK. The four-part documentary series premiered on Investigation Discovery (ID) for US audiences on Sunday (March 17).