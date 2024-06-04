Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first ‘Love Island’ contestant will be asked to leave the villa within 24 hours of arriving in a second shock twist following Joey Essex’s arrival.

One ‘Love Island’ contestant has been brutally axed from the ITV dating show, just hours after arriving.

Viewers were shocked last night (Monday June 3), when reality icon Joey Essex entered the villa as the first bombshell but the shocks don’t end there. It’s now been revealed that one of the original 12 contestants will be asked to leave the Majorcan villa within 24 hours of first arriving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unexpected early dumping is just the latest in a series of changes ‘Love Island’ bosses have made for the new series so far - they’ve also made changes to the way the contestants couple up, public voting and the star’s social media use. Now, it’s been announced that in the coming days viewers will watch as one of the islanders will be asked to leave as bombshell Essex decides who he’d like to be coupled up with.

Initially, host Maya Jama told the residents: “First impressions count. Boys and girls, I now want you to rate each other in order of who you think has come across the most like boyfriend and girlfriend material, right down to who has given the least relationship vibes.” Jama then revealed the rankings would mean who they were paired with.

The couples included: Mimii Ngulube, 24, a mental health nurse from Portsmouth, and Munveer Jabbal, 30, a recruitment manager from Surbiton; and Nicole Samuel, 24, an accounts manager from Aberdare, and Sean Stone, 24, a salesman from Hertford.

The 'Love Island 2024' cast. Photo by ITV.

Other partners were: Samantha Kenny, 26, a make-up artist from Liverpool, and Sam Taylor, 23, a hair stylist from Chesterfield; Harriett Blackmore, 24, a dancer and personal shopper from Brighton, and Ciaran Davies, 21, a surveyor from Pencoed, South Wales; and Jess White, 25, a retail manager from Stockport, and semi-professional footballer Ronnie Vint, 27, from London. Ayo Odukoya, 25, a model from Canning Town, and Patsy Field, 29, an office administrator from Orpington, were also joined together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, then Essex was introduced - and there’s now seven boys and six girls. So, we know that maths doesn’t work and one of the boys is going to have to leave as the rules of ‘Love Island’ means contestants can only stay in the villa if they are coupled up.

A source told The Sun: "The islanders were all in shock when it happened. They thought Joey coming in was the only twist. Nobody was expecting a dumping to happen so soon. The dumped star was gutted they hardly got to spend any time in the villa and feels like they've been cheated of the whole experience. There were tears around the firepit. The islanders haven't known each other long but this has sent them reeling. It shows that bosses aren't messing around this series and they need to expect the unexpected." Essex, a 33-year-old reality TV icon, informed viewers in a pre-show interview that he had signed up himself up for the show, rather than being approached by a casting agent and asked to take part. He also referred to himself as the 'King of Essex' and said he was ready to find love, and then warned he would steal one of the guys' girls. . . So, the question is who will Essex pair up with and which of the men will be asked to re-pack their suitcase before they’ve even had chance to settle in?