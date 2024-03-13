Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having gained a renewed interest in her life after the release of the Salma Hayek-led “Frida” in 2002, Prime Video is set to release a brand new documentary on renowned surrealist artist, Frida Kahlo.

The new documentary, “Frida,” delves into Kahlo's life story through her writings that were recovered from a damp, abandoned bathroom in her and Diego Rivera’s old home, la Casa Azul, in Mexico City, which has since become a museum dedicated to the artist. The documentary uses these letters and diary entries to reveal the depth of Kahlo’s personality and her tendency to adapt herself in reaction to her experiences.

Through the recovered writings, viewers get insights into Kahlo's various personas and how they were reflected in her fashion choices throughout different stages of her life. As a young rebellious student, she favoured tailored suits and accentuated her masculine features, embodying a sense of defiance and self-confidence.

When she was with Diego Rivera, she adopted the attire of a traditional Tehuana woman, showcasing her love for him and her desire to embrace Mexican culture. Finally, in her later years, she expressed her pain and suffering through her fashion, hand-painting her medical corsets and prosthetic legs as a form of artistic expression.

The documentary provides a comprehensive look at Kahlo's evolution as a person and an artist through her fashion choices, highlighting the complex interplay between her personal life, cultural influences, and physical struggles.

When is “Frida” arriving on Prime Video?

“Frida” arrives on Prime Video on March 14 2024 (subscription required)

Where can I watch Salma Hayek’s “Frida” movie online?