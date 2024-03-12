Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For those who either missed out on tickets to the screenings at this year’s BFI Flare or those who can’t make it down to the festival that takes place at the BFI Southbank on Thursday (March 14 2024) and are ardent fans of Kevin Smith, then this news might be of interest. “Chasing Chasing Amy,” the documentary by Sav Rodgers, has been given a theatrical release date in the United Kingdom.

"Chasing Chasing Amy" is a documentary that delves into the impact of a 90s romantic comedy on a 12-year-old from Kansas who is grappling with their queer identity and coming of age. For young Rodgers, the Kevin Smith film, "Chasing Amy," became a lifeline.

As Rodgers examines the movie's role in LGBTQ+ cinema, he finds himself at a crossroads. The documentary includes interviews with Kevin Smith and several cast members, including Joey Lauren Adams, Guinevere Turner, and Jason Lee

Released in 1997, "Chasing Amy" broke ground for its portrayal of complex relationships and sexual identity at a time when mainstream cinema rarely addressed such themes. The film revolves around the character Holden McNeil, a comic book artist played by Ben Affleck, who falls in love with Alyssa Jones, a fellow comic book creator portrayed by Joey Lauren Adams. Complications arise as Holden learns that Alyssa is a lesbian, leading to a tumultuous romantic journey that explores themes of love, desire, and self-discovery.

One reason for the film's cult status is its honest and unflinching approach to depicting the struggles faced by individuals navigating their sexual identities. "Chasing Amy" delves into the complexities of sexual orientation, desire, and societal expectations, challenging traditional norms and stereotypes. Through the character of Alyssa, the film explores the fluidity of sexuality and the internal conflicts individuals may experience when confronting their desires.

When is “Chasing Chasing Amy” released in UK theatres?