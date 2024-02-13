BFI Flare 2024 | London’s LGBTQIA+ film festival announces 2024 programming and how to book tickets
and live on Freeview channel 276
The BFI has just announced their programme of events for this year’s BFI Flare Festival, one of the most significant and longstanding queer film events in the LGBTQIA+ calendar, returning once again to London in 2024.
The festival features a diverse range of films, shorts, talks, and special events celebrating LGBTQIA+ cinema and culture, showcasing both emerging and established filmmakers from around the world and presenting a program that explores various themes, experiences, and perspectives within the LGBTQIA+ community.
Advertisement
Advertisement
BFI Flare aims to inspire, entertain, and foster dialogue while promoting greater visibility and representation of LGBTQIA+ stories in the film industry, with both their selection of films and masterclasses and panel discussions that are also set to take place throughout this year’s proceedings.
Originally known as “Gays Own Pictures”, BFI Flare began in 1986 as a small event organized by the British Film Institute (BFI) to showcase LGBTQIA+ films. Over the years, it grew in size and prominence, eventually becoming known as BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival becoming one the Europe’s pre-eminent film festivals for the community.
What is the opening night film at BFI Flare 2024?
This year’s opening night film at BFI Flare is "Layla," a stunning debut feature by Amrou Al-Kadhi, which will have its European Premiere. The film follows the story of a struggling Arab drag queen named Layla, portrayed by Bilal Hasna, as she presents a confident facade to the world, but beneath it, she harbours a desperate desire for love and acceptance. The film explores Layla's journey as she navigates the challenges of her personal and professional life, grappling with issues of identity, belonging, and self-acceptance.
What is the closing night film at BFI Flare 2024?
The closing night film is "Lady Like," a docu-fiction by director/producer Luke Willis, which will have its World Premiere. The film follows the story of Lady Camden, also known as Rex Wheeler, a drag queen based in San Francisco. Lady Camden rises to fame when she participates in RuPaul's Drag Race season 14. The film explores Lady Camden's journey from obscurity to stardom and delves into the challenges she faces as she navigates the demands of international fame.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Additionally, the film delves into Rex Wheeler's personal history, shedding light on the troubling childhood experiences that drove him to seek solace and escape through the performing arts.
What other highlights are there at BFI Flare 2024?
Where else could we start other than the highly-anticipated "Love Lies Bleeding," which presents Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian in mesmerizing performances within Rose Glass’ gripping and gory narrative? As a follow-up to "Saint Maud," this film immerses viewers in the atmospheric setting of 1980s small-town New Mexico. The storyline follows a lesbian couple drawn into a web of violence, offering a captivating exploration of love, loyalty, and survival in the face of danger.
Additionally, BFI Flare features several other noteworthy films in its program. "We Forgot to Break Up" by Karen Knox offers a compelling narrative set against the vibrant backdrop of the Toronto music scene in the 2000s. It explores the journey of a trans musician caught in a love triangle with his bandmates as they rise to fame, providing a love letter to the era's music scene.
In "What a Feeling," director Kat Rohrer delves into the complexities of migration, class, and sexuality in Austria. The film follows two women who meet in a lesbian bar, offering a heartfelt portrayal of love and connection amidst societal challenges.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Close to You," based on a story by Dominic Savage and Elliot Page, presents a moving drama that navigates the intricacies of life and love. Screening as a Special Presentation at BFI Flare, “Close To You” offers a poignant exploration of identity and relationships, inviting audiences into a compelling narrative journey.
When does BFI Flare 2024 begin?
BFI Flare 2024 is scheduled to take place from March 14 2024 to March 25 2024 at the BFI Southbank, Belvedere Rd, London SE1 8XT.
Where can I book tickets to see screenings at BFI Flare 2024?
Tickets for screenings at BFI Flare can be booked online through the BFI website. You can purchase tickets once they go on sale, which typically starts on February 20th for BFI members and on February 22nd for the general public
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.