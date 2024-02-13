Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The film is set to follow a young gay man living in Chicago who returns to his hometown of Missouri after the death of his father - who also happens to be a “hoarder.”

Lilly Wachowski expressed her excitement to direct the project 'Trash Mountain' after her friend Caleb Hearon sent it to her. In a statement to Collider, Lilly said, "It is a beautiful, melancholic and humorous piece of work." She further added that it is crucial to have queer representation and stories at this time when people are being pushed to the margins. Caleb and Ruby, the talented writers of the show, bring a ray of hope in these dark times."

Hearon, who appeared in “Jurassic World Dominion” in 2022 and wrote the animated series “Human Resources,” co-wrote the script with Ruby Caster, while Colin Trevorrow, who directed Hearon in that instalment of “Jurassic World,” has come on board as producer under his production company banner, Metronome Film Co.

Caleb Hearon attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World Dominion" on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The film marks the first solo feature for Lily Wachowski, known aside from her work with Lana Wachowski on “The Matrix” for “Speed Racer” and “Bound,” the 1998 lesbian crime thriller starring Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon - which is currently being reevaluated since the release of Rose Glass’ new film, “Love Lies Bleeding,” set to open this year’s Glasgow Film Festival.