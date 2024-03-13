Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The First Omen is the latest instalment in the iconic Omen horror film franchise that began with the Gregory Peck and Patrick Troughton starring 1976 film about a man who is looking after a young child named Damien whom he suspects could be the antichrist.

The new movie is the sixth film in the Omen franchise and first prequel - the original Omen was followed by three sequels over 15 years, and a remake in 2006. It has been 18 years since the last film, the longest gap between movie instalments so far.

The First Omen follows a young American woman who is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, but encounters a darkness that causes her to question her faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

Bill Nighy stars in The First Omen

Is there a trailer for The First Omen?

Yes, watch it here:

Who is in the cast of The First Omen?

Bill Nighy as Lawrence

Charles Dance as Father Harris

Ralph Ineson as Father Brennan

Sonia Braga as Silvia

Andrea Arcangeli as Paolo

Anton Alexander as Father Spiletto

Maria Caballero as Luz

Milena Bozic as Young Sister Silva

Ishtar Currie-Wilson as Anjelica

Mia McGovern Zaini as Beatrice

Tawfeek Barhom as Gabriel

How many Omen films are there?

There are six films in the franchise - The Omen (1976), Damien: Omen II (1978), Omen III: The Final Conflict (1980), Omen IV: Armageddon 2000 (1982), Omen V: The Abomination (1985), and the upcoming film The First Omen.

Additionally, there have been two TV series set in the Omen universe - a 1995 made for TV 45 minute feature, The Omen, was a failed attempt to launch a series spinoff, and the 2016 series Damien, which served as a direct sequel to the 1976 film, which was cancelled after one season. A TV movie sequel, Omen IV: The Awakening, was released in 1991, planned as the first of many TV sequels, but no further films were made.

When is the release date of The First Omen?

The First Omen will be released in cinemas in the UK on Friday April 5.