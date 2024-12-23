Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New, unreleased home footage of James Bond legend Roger Moore is set to be released as part of a new documentary hitting screens this Christmas.

From Roger Moore With Love will be for your eyes only this festive period, with the BBC set to air the new documentary on Christmas Day. The show will feature the unseen footage, as well as interviews with stars such as Dame Joan Collins and Christopher Walken as they chart Moore’s start in the film industry and rise to global stardom.

Moore became a Hollywood legend after stepping into the 007 shoes in 1973. The actor retains the record of appearing in the most James Bond films, with seven under his belt including Live and Let Die, The Spy Who Loved Me, and Octopussy.

Who was Sir Roger Moore married to?

Sir Roger Moore was married four times throughout his life. His first marriage came in 1946, when he married Doorn Van Steyn, a fellow RADA student who was six years his senior.

Their marriage lasted seven years, with Moore allegedly suffering domestic abuse throughout the relationship. In 1952, Moore met Welsh singer Dorothy Squires while still married to Van Steyn.

From Roger Moore With Love air on BBC2 on Christmas Day. | BBC/Whynow/Shutterstock

Squires, who was 12 years Moore’s senior, married the actor in 1953. The couple would go on to have trouble conceiving children, with Squire’s suffering multiple miscarriages throughout their marriage, with the pair splitting after he had an affair with Italian actress Luisa Mattioli in 1961. The couple divorced seven years after their initial separation.

He married Mattioli in 1969 following a bitter legal battle over the dissolution of his previous marriage to Squires. They went on to have three children together - Deborah, born in 1963, Geoffrey, born in 1966, and Christian, born in 1973.

Moore and Mattioli separated in 1993 after the actor took interest in Swedish actress Kristina ‘Kiki’ Tholstrup, a long time friend of Mattioli. Moore previously said that his prostate cancer diagnosis the same year made him revaluate his marriage, with the actor finding himself at the centre of another bitter separation.

The divorce battle lasted multiple years, with Moore and Mattioli making their separation official in 2000 with a $10m settlement. Moore children also did not speak to their father for a period of time during the separation but later reconciled.

He then married Tholstrup in 2002, wit Moore becoming step-father to her children Hans-Christian Knudsen Jr. and Christina Knudsen. He was married to Tholstrup up until his death.

When did Sir Roger Moore die?

Moore died on 23 May, 2017. He died from lung and liver cancer and was buried in Monaco Cemetery.

How much was Sir Roger Moore worth?

Moore was worth $110 million at the time of his death, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. He built his fortune with his high profile appearances in the James Bond franchise.

The new documentary will air at 9pm on BBC2 on Christmas Day. You will also be able to watch live on the BBC iPlayer, with the documentary available on catch-up shortly after it airs.