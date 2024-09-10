Gavin and Stacey viewers discover fan-favourite character will return for BBC series finale
The actor, who previously appeared in earlier seasons, will be making a cameo in the upcoming Christmas Special. She was known for playing a memorable character in the first two series of the show, was recently seen filming scenes over the weekend.
Sheridan Smith, who portrays Rudi, the younger sister of James Corden's character Smithy, is back in her role for the finale episode. The 43-year-old actress did not appear in the 2019 Christmas Special, but she has reportedly been filming on Barry Island for the new episode.
According to a source who spoke to The Sun, Smith slipped back into her character with ease, adding that, “It was like no time had passed at all.”
“Sheridan was over the moon she could go back into the fold and her scenes are brilliant,” they said.
Smith is not only a familiar face to Gavin and Stacey viewers but also to the show's writer, James Corden, having recently starred alongside him in Opening Night in London's West End.
