The Boys spin-off series Gen V returns for season two - here’s when the new episodes will be released.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gen V returns to screens after a two-year hiatus and the student supes are heading back to school. Having originally premiered in 2023, Gen V is a spin-off of the wildly-popular satirical superhero The Boys, with events in both shows impacting the storyline of the other.

Following the conclusion of The Boys season four, fans have been clamouring for a return to the universe. With Gen V’s return imminent, here’s when you can get up-to-speed as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jaz Sinclair and Hamish Linklater in season two of Gen V. | Jasper Savage/Prime

When are episodes of Gen V season two released?

The first three episodes of Gen V season two will premiere on Wednesday, September 17. From these, single episodes will air weekly. The full episode schedule is:

Wednesday, September 17 - Episode 1, 2 & 3

Wednesday, September 24 - Episode 4

Wednesday, October 1 - Episode 5

Wednesday, October 8 - Episode 6

Wednesday, October 15 - Episode 7

Wednesday, October 22 - Episode 8

What time will Gen V episodes be released?

Episodes will drop on Amazon Prime Video at 8am each Wednesday for UK viewers. For those based around the world, here’s when episodes will be available from:

United States (PDT) - 12am

United States (EDT) - 3am

Canada - 3am (Toronto), 12am (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4am

United Kingdom (BST) - 8am

Europe (Central European Time) - 9am

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9am

India (New Delhi) - 12.30pm

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2pm

Philippines (Manila) - 3pm

Hong Kong - 3pm

Singapore - 3pm

Australia - 3pm (Perth), 5pm (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4pm

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7pm

What is Gen V season two about?

Season one of Gen V ended with Cate and Sam liberating The Woods and going on a killing spree on the campus of Godolkin University. The chaos led to Marie and the group attempting to stop the rampage, before Homelander turned up and turned the tables on Marie and co.

We later saw Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Andre blamed on a news channel for Cate and Sam’s rampage, while Sam and Cate are hailed as heroes who saved the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ending of The Boys season four is set to impact Gen V’s season two storyline too, with Homelander in control of the Oval Office and martial law being declared.

Despite being blamed for the rampage on campus last season, Marie and the group are set to return to supe college for a new term. And there’s a new head - Dean Cipher, played by Hamish Linklater.

Prime’s official synopsis reads: “ School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss.

“But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”