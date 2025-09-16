The final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty is right around the corner, with fans eager to find out how to hit series ends.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hit amazon prime Video series draws to a close this week following a dramatic build to the show’s final ever episode. Belly is now in Paris after breaking off her engagement to Jeremiah, who in turn is still feeling bitter towards Conrad after the two came to blows over their failed engagement.

Fans are desperate to find out how to drama will end. But what time will you be able to tune in from? Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Summer I Turned Pretty will air its final episode on September 17. | Prime Video

What time will the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty be available from?

The final episode looks likely to follow the same upload schedule from the previous episodes, meaning that UK viewers will be able to watch from 8am on Wednesday, September 17.

Fans will therefore be hoping to tune in as soon as possible or risk getting spoilers on social media, with The Summer I Turned Pretty having a strong following online.

You can catch up on the series so far on Amazon Prime Video right now, with the final episode added to the platform on Wednesday morning.

How will The Summer I Turned Pretty End?

Warning - Spoilers ahead for Episode 10 of The Summer I Turned Pretty and the book series!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of episode 10, we saw Conrad on his way to Paris, where Belly has been spending the past few months living and working in the aftermath of her failed engagement to Jeremiah. It looks like Belly is set for a reunion with Conrad in the French city of love, but will it be a happy or unhappy reunion?

In the book series written by Jenny Han, Belly eventually ends up marrying Conrad after she spends a period of time studying in Spain. After enjoying a few single years, Conrad reaches out to Belly via letters, with the Fisher brother eventually reuniting with Belly at her college graduation. After becoming engaged, they eventually set a date, with Jeremiah turning up to the ceremony with a new partner.

Belly and Conrad are set for a reunion in Paris in the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty. | Erika Doss/Prime

However, Han has repeatedly told fans to expect the show to divert from the book’s conclusion. We’ve already seen some subtle changes (with Belly traveling to Paris instead of Spain), so could there be a difference in where Belly and the Fisher boys find themselves at the end of the series?

Fans will need to tune in early to find out.