The brand new series from Amazon Prime Video will introduce us to the next generation of Vought's supes

Gen V is the first spin-off of The Boys. This coming-of-age series will introduce us to the next generation of supes, whilst also featuring some familiar faces.

Created by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, Gen V is a satirical take on X-Men, complete with the gore, grime and shocking scenes we have come to expect from The Boys. Starring Jaz Sinclair as freshman Maire Moreau, whose talents include blood bending, we will uncover just what really goes into becoming a member of the Seven and how much it's going to cost you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Boys landed on Amazon Prime Video in 2019, the anti-superhero series paints a bleak picture of would-be heroes dubbed "supes", and became a hit thanks to its ghoulish portrayal of blood, guts and outrageous nudity.

So, when can you watch Gen V on Amazon Prime, is it connected to the Boys and who will star in the spin-off series? Here's everything you need to know.

When can I watch Gen V on Amazon Prime Video?

Gen V will be available to watch on Amazon Prime from Friday 29 September. The first three episodes of the eight episode series will be available to stream, with the additional five episodes being released on a weekly basis, meaning the Gen V finale will air on Friday 3 November.

Gen V is The Boys spin-off (Photo: Brooke Palmer/Prime Video)

What is Gen V about?

Gen V is a coming-of-age story with a difference, created by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, it follows freshman Maire Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) as she enrols at Vought International's Godolkin University. Competition is fierce with students vying for a spot in the Seven and Moreau quickly releasing what being a supe in Vought really means.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Loosely inspired by the G-Men in the comic, the spin-off is a parody take on X-Men, with the same level of blood, gore, nudity and shocking scenes that we have come to expect from The Boys.

The official synopsis from Amazon Prime Video reads: "From the world of The Boys comes Gen V, which explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given. These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's highly coveted top ranking. They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university's dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become."

Is there a trailer for Gen V?

Yes and it will feature some familiar faces including the ever-stressed Vought personal assistant Ashley Barrett played by Colby Minifie. You can watch the trailer below, but beware, in true The Boys fashion you can expect plenty of guts and gore.

Who stars in Gen V?

Gen V brings us a brand new cast of supes, each with their own unique and unusual powers - blood manipulation anyone? Jaz Sinclair leads the way as freshman Maire Moreau, who along with her friend Emma Meyer played by Lizzie Broadway, will try and make their way in college as they train to become the next generation of Vought's superheroes.

Here is the cast line-up for Gen V:

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson

Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

Derek Luh and London Thor as Jordan Li

Asa Germann as Sam

Shelley Conn as Indira Shetty

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan/Golden Boy.

Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity

Marco Pigossi as Doctor Edison Cardosa

Clancy Brown as Richard “Rich Brink” Brinkerhoff

Derek Wilson as Robert Vernon/Tek-Knight

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will also be a bunch of familiar faces from The Boys featuring, including cameos from Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Chace Crawford as The Deep.

Is Gen V connected to The Boys?

Gen V is a spin-off of The Boys. The eight-episode series will follow a group of young supes as they train to become superheroes at Vought International's Godolkin University. The story takes place between seasons three and four of The Boys, which is just around the time that Homelander took it upon himself to use his laser vision to slaughter a protestor who called him out at a fascist rally.

When can I watch The Boys season 4?