General Election 2024: Daytime television schedule scrapped as TV election coverage continues
Following yesterday’s General Election, votes have been counted throughout the night, with Labour now preparing to form the next UK government after winning 412 seats at the time of publication. All major TV channels have been covering the election throughout the night, getting the first scoops on former Conservative MPs such as Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt losing their seats overnight.
But with some seats up for grabs, coverage has continued into today - taking the ordinarily drab daytime television schedule and ripping it to shreds.
ITV’s Good Morning Britain was the only programme in the morning to survive the TV guide cull, with Ed Balls running across to the studio after completing his election night duties for the channel. After that, ITV has continued it’s coverage of the election, meaning that Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women have all been axed.
BBC’s daytime schedule would ordinarily have included Morning Live - the channel’s rival to This Morning - followed by Homes Under The Hammer and Bargain Hunt. Instead, BBC One will have election coverage until 4.30pm, when scheduling will be switched over to Wimbledon. For the die-hard tennis fans, BBC Two is broadcasting the earlier matches today.
The Jeremy Vine Show went ahead on Channel 5, but off the back of a long election night Jeremy Vine himself was not present for the show.
Regular scheduled programming will return to all major channels next week - but today’s TV guide is dominated by the election on all fronts.
