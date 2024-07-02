Watch Australian TV presenter throw up live on air as he attempts eating raw egg in TikTok challenge
On Australia’s Today Show, TikTok star Tommy Armour appeared as a guest on the daytime television programme. Armour has become a social media sensation with his bizarre breakfast routine - which involves eating raw eggs straight out of the carton.
Speaking to presenters Alex Cullen and Jayne Azzopardi, he said: “You get past the crunch and then you sort of get to that nice gooey wet inside. The crunch of the shell sticks around, but once you get through, it's good.”
Armour’s videos have garnered millions of views on social media, with him crunching down on raw eggs in supermarkets, outdoors and even in a helicopter. Towards the end of the segment, he showed the presenters how he does it - “priming” the egg by salivating over it.
He then invited Cullen to join him in this strange ritual, and the presenter decided to give it a go... only to immediately regret it. As soon as the TV host had crunched through the egg shell, he instantly threw it back up again, and had to dash to a bin next to the sofa.
Cullen said: “I think this is why Karl didn't come in today - very smart of you, Stefanovic. What the hell! How do you do that Tommy?”
Armour insisted that he has never fallen ill from eating raw eggs, adding that he actually feels healthier since taking up the habit. We’re not so convinced - nor will we be attempting this ourselves.
