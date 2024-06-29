Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Raw dogging’ is the latest TikTok travel trend leaving the internet baffled - and is not for the fainthearted.

The latest TikTok travel trend has nothing to do with joining the mile-high club, instead it is a trend that requires plane passengers to sit silently and screen-free on long-haul stints in the sky. Imagine you have boarded an eight-hour flight to New York and buckled up to discover the in-flight entertainment is bust, you’ve forgotten to pre-order a meal and your phone/laptop/tablet has died.

Imagine the scenario: you've boarded an eight-hour flight to New York and buckled up to discover the in-flight entertainment is bust, you've forgotten to pre-order a veggie meal and your phone/laptop/tablet has died. Worse still, it's a morning departure, so sleeping through the entire journey isn't even an option.

For most travellers, the idea of spending a lengthy stretch in the air with nothing to do would be horrendous - but a new breed of frequent flyers are actively choosing to abstain from any kind of interaction on flights. Known as ‘raw-dogging’, the trend is sweeping through social media requiring passengers to switch off and zone out.

The bizarre behaviour has been linked mainly to men. According to GQ, a 26-year-old Londoner named West kickstarted the idea with a viral post bragging about seven hours of fly-time spent gazing at a seat screen map.

“Anyone else bareback flights?” he wrote. Responding to ‘how to’ calls from intrigued followers, he’s since posted more educational ‘raw flight’ videos, including an empty 21-hour stint from London to Perth. Some converts claim raw-dogging helps them deal with a fear of flying, others see airborne abstinence as some sort of challenge, channelling the martyrdom of a priest about to enter a religious order.

“In-flight entertainment? You can watch that stuff anywhere. You know what you can’t do everyday? Look out the window and see how small things become as you get further away from the earth. It’s incredible,” a prescient @KennethAzor posted on X back in 2022. Others have praised the appreciation of golden silence and gaining enlightenment.

There are medical benefits as well. “Our brains are like sponges,” claims psychologist Dr. Scott Bea, writing for the Cleveland Clinic. “They can only soak up so much information before they’re saturated, then they have to dry out a bit.” So, if fasting is good for the body, surely it should be beneficial to our minds too.

Several content creators have shared on TikTok their “personal best” attempts at flying entertainment-free. One user @oiwudini, a Manchester-based DJ and producer, wrote: “Just rawdogged a 7-hour flight (new personal best) no headphones, no movie, no water, nothing. Incredible. The power of my mind knows no bounds”.