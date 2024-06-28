UK Foreign Office travel advice: Updated guidance for Greece ahead of summer holidays as holidaymakers warned to 'stay aware'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Information on what holidaymakers can do to prepare for and respond to extreme weather and natural hazards has been updated as the country is experiencing harsh heat. The government warns that wildfires are “highly dangerous and unpredictable” and there is a “high risk” during the summer season from April to October. The government advises holidaymakers to follow @112Greece for official updates, follow the guidance of the emergency services, call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger or contact your airline or travel operator who can assist you with return travel to the UK.
The Foreign Office also advises holidaymakers to register for alerts from the Greek government’s Emergency Communication Service. The Foreign Office says there is also a “risk of earthquakes and earth tremors”. Holidaymakers should familiarise themselves with safety procedures in the event of an earthquake, follow advice given by the local authorities, and call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger.
It comes after tourists on holiday in Greece have been told to “stay aware of your surroundings” and “follow the advice of local authorities” after security measures were ramped up at some tourist attractions. Protests have been staged and more demonstrations are likely to take place, particularly in Athens, prompting a warning for holidaymakers to stay alert.
The Foreign Office advice reads: "Greek authorities have increased security at some prominent locations, including tourist sites, due to events in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. There is currently a heightened risk of such protests, particularly in central Athens. Stay aware of your surroundings, stay away from protests and follow the advice of local authorities."
Strikes can be organised at short notice and cause disruption to buses, trains, ferries and air travel, as well as road networks and borders, the government warned. Previous demonstrations have taken place around major squares in central Athens including Syntagma Square.
The Foreign Office added: "Some demonstrations in the past have turned violent. Avoid demonstrations wherever possible and move away to the last known safe place. Security forces often use tear gas to break up demonstrations, which can harm your breathing and vision."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.