The UK Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for holidaymakers heading to Turkey.

The UK Foreign Office has issued the new travel warning after there has been a rise of sexual assault. The government's travel advisers updated their safety and security advice on Monday, June 24.

Holidaymakers have been urged to “be extra vigilant” in certain situations, including when visiting toilet facilities and at night. It comes after the British consulate in Turkey received several reports of sexual assaults including rape last year and most happened during the summer holidays in areas popular with tourists.

The Foreign Office said: "In 2023, 42 cases of sexual assault, including rape, were reported to British consular staff in Turkey. Most cases happened during summer holidays in coastal tourist areas.

“Crimes were committed at night by someone the victim met during the day, including hotel and spa workers. There have also been sexual attacks on minors visiting toilet facilities alone. Be extra vigilant in these situations.”

The UK Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for holidaymakers heading to Turkey. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

UK holidaymakers have also been warned to watch out for pickpockets and to “be wary of strangers” offering to exchange currency or giving away food and drink. Street robberies are common in major tourist areas of Istanbul and the Foreign Office urged people to “be aware of your personal belongings and make sure they are always secure”.

The advice reads: "Buy your own drinks and always keep sight of them. Be wary of strangers: approaching you to change money. taking you to a restaurant or nightclub, offering you food and drink these could be spiked.