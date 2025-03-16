A Gladiators star has been forced to withdraw from the hit BBC show after a devastating injury.

On last night’s show Saturday (15 March), hosts Bradley and Barney Walsh told the audience in the arena and viewers at home that Giant wanted to give them an update on his health. Giant was injured during a game of Powerball a few weeks ago, having to withdraw from the event mid-way through.

He hasn't been seen on screen since, and last night the emotional star revealed he wouldn't be back for the remaining three episodes of the series. Giant said: "So, in a game of Power Ball I felt a pull in my bicep. Unfortunately that means I'm out for the rest of series."

Bradley then pointed out how Gladiators fans loved him, and how many banners were there for him in the arena. Giant replied: "These Giant banners...they are the guys that make me want to do this."

But he managed to joke: "The fact that I still have one great arm, two amazing legs and a cracking set of teeth - can't go wrong with that!" Gladiators fans were gutted by the news, with one writing on X alongside a gif of the star: "No more Giant this series. Booo!"

Giant isn't the only Gladiator to be forced out of the competition due to injury this year. Right at the start of the series, Nitro revealed he had sustained an injury during training for the show, and hasn't participated in a single event as a consequence.