Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Gilded Age is finally back on Sky Atlantic. Fans have been left waiting for season 2 since Julian Fellowes' period drama first aired in January 2022, but now the long wait to return to 1800s New York is over.

Featuring a star-studded cast, season 2 will see some familiar faces return including Carrie Coon (Boston Strangler), Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City) and Morgan Spector (A Vigilante). There will also be some new characters played by stars including Robert Sean Leonard (House) and Tony award-winning actress Laura Benanti.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, how many episodes are there in the Gilded Age and will there be a season 3? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the popular US historical drama on Sky Atlantic.

When can I watch the Gilded Age?

Gilded Age will be available to watch in the UK from Monday October 30 on Sky Atlantic at 9 pm, the episodes will also be available on streaming service Now TV. Episodes will drop on a weekly basis and for anyone willing to stay up late will also air at the equivalent time to US showings, which will be at 2am UK time.

Donna Murphy as Mrs. Astor & Ashlie Atkinson as Mamie Fish & Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell in the Gilded Age season 2 (Photo: HBO)

How many episodes are there in the Gilded Age?

There are eight episodes in the Gilded Age, with each episode airing weekly. Season 2 kicks off on Easter morning in 1883 and will follow Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) as she tries to work her way up the New York social scene.

The HBO synopsis shares: "Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in society, but to potentially take a leading role in it."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is the UK episode schedule for Gilded Age season 2 on Sky Atlantic:

Episode 1: October 30, 2 am or 9 pm

Episode 2: November 6, 2 am or 9 pm

Episode 3: November 13, 2 am or 9 pm

Episode 4: November 20, 2 am or 9 pm

Episode 5: November 27, 2 am or 9 pm

Episode 6: December 4, 2 am or 9 pm

Episode 7: December 11, 2 am or 9 pm

Episode 8 (finale): December 18, 2 am or 9 pm

Will there be a Gilded Age season 3?

The Gilded Age has not yet been renewed for a third season, whether it will or not could determine on how season 2 is received by fans. In an interview with Deadline in May 2023, HBO's Francesca Orsi discussed shows that could be renewed for season 3, she mentioned Gilded Age and the factors that would lead to a new series.

Orsi said: "We’re just assessing various shows, what more we need to be making, what more we can make, what more we have, the return in life of a series. Each show has a job to do, given the price tag that we give to it, and there’s a viewership component, and there’s a critical response element to it and, of course, the buzz nature of a show. It’s those elements that we are always keeping in mind and discussing relative to whether or not a show will continue."

She added: "That factors in for Perry Mason, for Winning Time, for instance, for Gilded Age, so we have to play everything out and see how well they do."